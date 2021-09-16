ENGLEWOOD • The word of the week for the Broncos offense is "greedy."
It's a word both quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur used this week while preparing for the Jaguars. They want the offense to be greedy early when it comes to scoring points, after being unable to find the end zone until the end of the second quarter last week.
"The way to really win on a consistent basis is to get ahead early," Shurmur said Thursday. "We've got to be aggressive and we've got to be greedy with points early and do what we can to score. But it took us until the last play of the first half to get ahead. And you forget that. And so when we're back here on Monday, correcting what happened, talking about the good, correcting the bad — inside the numbers that's what we're looking at."
The Broncos struggled on their first three drives of the game, punting on their first series, settling for a field goal in the red zone on their second and fumbling inside the 10-yard-line on their third.
Shurmur and the offense hopes to correct those mistakes this week in Jacksonville.
"We had a scoring opportunity that we didn't take advantage of. That's huge," Shurmur said. "And it's hard to score in this league against good defenses and the Giants were a good defense. We're going to face the same type of situation this week. They're tough to score against ... We've got to get rid of those little mistakes."
Jones talks Meyer
Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones is pretty familiar with his opponent's head coach this weekend, having played for Jaguars coach Urban Meyer at Ohio State from 2012-18.
When asked about Meyer's struggles in Jacksonville so far — specifically if he's surprised Meyer's struggled to connect with veteran players — Jones didn't mince words.
"Am I surprised by it? No," Jones said. "Why? I just know how he is. I'm not going to go into great detail about it, but like, no, it doesn't surprise me."
Williams impresses in first game
Rookie running back Javonte Williams got 14 carries in his first career NFL game and 45 yards. The North Carolina product looked good at times, finding running room where others might not have. He and starting running back Melvin Gordon — who rushed 11 times for 101 yards and a touchdown — had the same number of snaps against the Giants and are expected to continue that throughout the season.
"I was impressed with his play," coach Vic Fangio said. "There wasn't always a lot of room there in some of his runs. He seemed to make something out of a few of them. He's a damn good back and we're thrilled to have him. And yeah, we'll continue to use him that way."
Sterns, Hairston work at dime
With Ronald Darby placed on the injured reserve and Pat Surtain II filling his role at outside corner, someone has to fill Surtain's role at the dime. This week, rookie safety Caden Sterns and veteran defensive back Nate Hairston worked at the dime.
"We have a variety of guys who play different roles," defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. "Nate will be in there. Caden will be in there. Both of them — they do a good job. We exposed that to them in camp. One of the strong things is the way (GM) George (Paton) built our secondary in the offseason is we have a lot of guys, so when a guy needs a rest or a guy is down for a week, we've got guys who can fill in."
Injury report
There were no changes in the Broncos' injury report Thursday. Right guard Graham Glasgow (heart) did not practice, while outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle), and defensive linemen Shelby Harris (wrist) and Shamar Stephen (back) were limited.
Chubb, who missed last week's game, remained questionable for Sunday, but did have a good practice Wednesday.
"He came out good," Fangio said before Thursday's practice. "I'd say he got about somewhere between 12 and 15 plays, did the individual work, hope to do a little more with him today and see where he's at."