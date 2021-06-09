According to Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to be a Bronco.

Watson, who is facing several lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, requested a trade from the Texans following the 2020 season, and the Broncos were speculated to be one of the favorites to land the Pro Bowl quarterback. But since the allegations, Watson and trade talks have gone silent.

But Jackson said Tuesday on Aqib Talib's "Catchin' Fades" podcast that he's recently spoken with Watson, who apparently wants to be traded to the Broncos.

"Listen, man, tell them I want to be in Denver," Jackson said Watson told him.

Jackson continued: "I've got a great relationship with Deshaun," Jackson told former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib on his podcast. "I've been talking to him the last couple of weeks, man, and like, all he's been telling me is like, 'Jack, just tell 'em, like, that's where I want to be.'"

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Watson "remains open to several options, including the Broncos." Until Watson's legal issues are resolved, it's assumed a trade won't take place.

But Watson isn't the only quarterback many believe the Broncos might be interested in. There's still Aaron Rodgers, who is skipping the Packers' organized team activities amid his frustration with the Green Bay front office.

Still, the Packers have given no indication that they will trade the 2020 NFL MVP.

McManus talks NFLPA, COVID-19 vaccine

Broncos kicker and NFL Players Association player rep Brandon McManus covered a variety of topics with the media Tuesday, but most importantly explained why many players opted out of some voluntary workouts and gave his take on the COVID-19 vaccine.

McManus was quick to support the NFLPA's advice for players to skip voluntary offseason workouts. The Broncos players released a statement in April saying they intended to not attend OTAs — 80 out of 90 players have shown up for Phase III of OTAs, including McManus.

McManus, who helped lead that, still stands by their statement.

"The statement we chose, specifically some of the words for ourselves," McManus said. "We had to toe the line to make sure everyone's happy with the statement we were producing. I think there were 65 players on the team at that time, 62 of them were on all three calls where we broke down through the statements and made sure everyone was happy with what we were putting out there.”

Being a player rep also means McManus has been getting a lot of questions about whether or not players should be vaccinated. Coach Vic Fangio said Monday he's personally encouraging players to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

McManus said Tuesday it's a "personal decision" for each player.

“My job is to educate them, I'd say, of the benefits of doing it for themselves," McManus said. "I'm not a doctor, so we've had some doctors and immunology doctors come in here on Zoom and tell the players the benefits of that side. I'm here to tell them the benefits of what happens if you are vaccinated, the advantages that they can have personally with daily testing."