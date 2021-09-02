ENGLEWOOD — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb missed practice Wednesday and again Thursday, as Denver prepares for its Week 1 opener at the Giants.
Coach Vic Fangio said Chubb has not practiced because of an ankle injury, which is not the same ankle he injured at the end of the 2020 season and recently had a procedure on. Still, Fangio expects Chubb to be ready to play Sept. 12.
"He tweaked his ankle last week in practice just a little bit late in this past game," Fangio said. "It's still bothering him a little bit, so we're going to rest him this week here to get it right."
Tight end Noah Fant has not been practicing, but Fangio also expects him to be ready for the Giants.
"He's ready," Fangio said. "Definitely ready."