DENVER • What do the “No Fly Zone” and legalized sports gambling share in common?
With both, the Broncos called a blitz.
May 1, sports gambling went legal in Colorado. Two months later the Broncos had three sports betting partnerships in place — before their NFL peers even had one. The Broncos signed on with FanDuel, Betfred USA and BetMGM, taking advantage of a market that was ready to explode.
It was another example of the Broncos taking a proactive approach to new trends in pro sports.
“It’s just kind of the way of the world right now,” Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said.
Perhaps the most astounding development in the world of sports gambling had nothing to do with the Broncos. It was the early returns on sports gambling in Colorado — at a time when the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB were on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. In May, the first month of gambling, the Colorado department of revenue revealed that bettors had wagered $25.6 million. In June, that number grew to $38.1 million — again, without major pro sports.
The main targets in June were table tennis ($9.1 million), soccer ($4.1), golf ($3.4), MMA ($2.1) and tennis ($1.3). When sports return in full, Colorado vendors expected yet another leap.
“It’s going to be nine figures for sure,” Monarch Casino sportsbook manager Nick Epstein told The Gazette.
The Broncos certainly had no qualms about an industry that, just years ago, was considered taboo among professional sports teams. From a bettor’s perspective, the BetMGM betting lounge that will debut inside Empower Field at Mile High is the real eye-catcher. It’s the first of its kind in the NFL, a gambling haven where fans can find live odds, enjoy an adult beverage at the full-service bar or gamble through the BetMGM live app. Find it near Sections 111-112.
“I’m not sure how we’re going to get people away from table tennis to bet on the Broncos,” Colorado gaming division director Dan Hartman said with a laugh. “But we’re going to try.”
Won’t have to twist their arms.
The NFL is the ATM for sports gambling vendors.
“I think (the initial numbers) really give us a good picture of what the future is going to be like for Colorado sports betting,” Hartman said.
Remember, too, that sports gambling debuted in Colorado with only a half-dozen operators offering action. Twenty-five licenses had been approved as of late July. The combination of myriad mobile operators and the return of sports could make for a perfect gambling storm.
The Broncos positioned themselves at the eye of the storm.
“We’re on board with it, and we monitor it carefully. I’m not worried about the integrity of the game being breached in any way,” Ellis said. “We’ve got good rules and protocols and understanding by our players. If something ever were to come up that might impeach that, I think we’re prepared to take action.”