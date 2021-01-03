Tiki Barber noticed something familiar late in the fourth quarter Sunday.
“This looks like old-school Denver,” the Hall of Fame running back noted in his role as analyst on the CBS broadcast.
Barber was referring to a play design on a run to the right side. He could have been referring to the holding penalty the Broncos drew on the play, as Noah Fant was penalized 10 yards with a call that helped torpedo a drive that could have allowed Denver to run out the clock and preserve a victory.
Instead, the Raiders forced the stop and mounted a game-winning drive in a 32-31 thriller over the Broncos to close the season.
Though that call was particularly costly — albeit in a game with minimal consequences — holding penalties, for the most part, have been relegated to Denver’s recent past.
This year only Atlanta and Dallas have received fewer holding penalties than the Broncos. That’s a departure from 2019, when Denver was the sixth-most penalized team on holding calls.
Fant’s penalty was only the 10th offensive hold call against the team. Denver tackle Garett Bolles alone committed six holding penalties in 2019 — after committing seven in each of his first two seasons. This year Bolles has just one holding penalty.
The Broncos, according to nflpenalties.com, received the most benefit from holding calls entering the final week of the season, as they finished plus-145 yards on holding calls.
NFL holding calls in general were down in 2020. Entering Sunday, teams had averaged 0.9 holding calls per game. That represents a 33% drop from the 1.37 holding calls per team each game in 2019. Prior to that there had been little disparity year over year, with a 1.38 average in 2018, 1.27 in 2017 and 1.35 in 2016.
This will only add to the Broncos questions going forward. Was Bolles’ improvement this year the result of more lax officiating? Can Denver expect the same kind of calls to be made (or not made) in 2021? Is there an advantage to be found in a league that allows more leeway to offensive linemen?