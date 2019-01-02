Chuck Pagano will be the first to interview for the Denver Broncos vacant coaching position, Mike Klis of 9News reported Wednesday.
Born and raised in Boulder, Pagano coached the Indianapolis Colts for six seasons. The Colts went 11-5 in each of his first three seasons, followed by two 8-8 campaigns. He was fired after going 4-12 in 2017 when quarterback Andrew Luck missed the entire season.
Klis reported that Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Rams quarterback coach Zac Taylor and New England defensive coordinator Brian Flores are also being considered.
Should Pagano get the head coaching gig with the Broncos, his offensive coordinator would likely be Gary Kubiak and his brother John Pagano could be his defensive coordinator, according to Klis.