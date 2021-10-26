ENGLEWOOD — Jerry Jeudy is expected to return this week.
The Broncos wide receiver practiced Tuesday and is on pace to play against Washington on Sunday after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1. Jeudy was seen running routes full speed last week after walkthroughs and was nearly able to play Thursday night against the Browns. Coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday there's only one final obstacle for Jeudy to hurdle before playing this weekend and that's proving in practice he's back to his normal self.
"Just watch him practice and see that he's normal," Fangio said. "I know what Jerry looks like normal, if that's what we see, he's good to go."
The Broncos' offense has been lacking explosive plays in Jeudy's absence. Jeudy was arguably the Broncos' best player — offense or defense — during training camp and could be a big boost for a Broncos team that has lost four straight and is 3-4. Jeudy had six receptions for 72 yards against the Giants Week 1 before exiting in the third quarter.
"Anytime that you can put another good receiver on the field it helps everybody. It just does," Fangio said. "He's a good route runner, a good receiver, catches it well and runs well after the catch. Everything has a domino effect in this game."
Paton shows faith in staff
General manager George Paton made two trades over the past week, acquiring Vikings outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly and Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young. While some thought Paton might instead trade away players in fear that the season had already been lost, Paton has shown some belief that Fangio and his coaching staff can get this team back on track by trading for two players that could help the Broncos immediately.
"George is great at what he does," Fangio said. "Any task is not too big for him. When he’s presented with a challenge that falls under his jurisdiction, he attacks it. He did it when we lost Jerry and KJ and he’s done it now when we've lost ILBs.”
Injury report: Von Miller 'day-to-day'
Outside linebacker Von Miller did not practice Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury against the Browns last Thursday. Fangio said Miller will be "day-to-day" this week and could play Sunday.
Other injuries include inside linebacker Baron Browning (concussion), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (foot) and Mike Purcell (thumb). Browning and Bridgewater practiced Tuesday and are expected to play Sunday, while Purcell is likely questionable for the Washington game after having surgery over the weekend.