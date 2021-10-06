ENGLEWOOD — Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is progressing well after suffering a concussion in Sunday's game against the Ravens, coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday. He did not practice Wednesday, but participated in other team activities.
"He's getting better," Fangio said. "He was able to lift today with the group and attend meetings."
Bridgewater was hit on the final offensive play of the first half against the Ravens and did return to the game, with backup Drew Lock playing the entire second half. It's unclear whether or not Bridgewater will be able to play this Sunday in Pittsburgh, but Fangio did add that Bridgewater might be able to be a limited practice participant on Thursday. By rule, according to the NFL's concussion protocol, Bridgewater won't be able to be a full participant until Friday — five days after the injury.
Still, the Steelers are anticipating Bridgewater will play this weekend, even if the Broncos quarterback doesn't practice much this week.
"It does not (change our preparation)," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "We're prepared to see Teddy Bridgewater."
If Bridgewater can't play, it will likely be Lock in his replacement.
Lock, who lost the starting job to Bridgewater during training camp, has started 18 games in his three-year career and is more than capable of being the Broncos' starter as long as Bridgewater is out. Though, Lock did struggle against Baltimore, going 12 of 21 for 113 yards and one interception.
"It's difficult in that he doesn't get the reps when you're thrown in there cold, but I still think his below-average play was just a part of our whole offense that day," Fangio said. "We just weren't very good offensively last Sunday."
While he may have underperformed in his first game as a backup, Fangio and the Broncos are still confident Lock can be a solid quarterback in the league — whatever role he plays.
"He's dealt with it very well. And I don't say that to mean he's accepted it and thinks he's a backup," Fangio said. "That's not it at all. He just has a lot of respect for Teddy and what Teddy's done for him, personally, and what Teddy's done for the team. He's all on board... He views himself, and I view him, as a starting quarterback in the NFL. And when I say he's done good accepting it, meaning he doesn't view himself as a career backup. But he's doing good with his role right now."
Moore leans on Benson
When wide receiver David Moore first heard about the opportunity to sign with the Broncos, he called his good friend and former college teammate Trinity Benson.
Benson is more than familiar with the Broncos organization, spending two years on their practice squad and all of 2021 training camp in Denver before being traded to Detroit. Benson looked poise to be on the Broncos' 53-man roster before being traded a day after cut day.
Instead, it's Moore who receiving that opportunity. Prior to joining the Broncos, Moore spent four seasons in Seattle, totaling 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns before signing with the Panthers in free agency last spring. After being cut in Carolina, Moore was on the Raiders' practice squad before the Broncos called.
"I called him as soon as I heard about the news," Moore said. "He was like the second person I talked to. He kind of filled me in, gave me the run down and that kind of helped me out a lot with my decision and me coming here. TB kind of helped out a lot.
"He was just like, 'You better take that opportunity, man.' He was kind of excited."
Simmons wants better communication
After giving up a 49-yard touchdown pass last week against the Ravens, safety Justin Simmons is hoping he and fellow safety Kareem Jackson will have better communication this Sunday. Simmons and Jackson allowed a few irregular busts against Baltimore that Simmons said were a result of miscommunication.
This week, that will be a heavy emphasis in practice.
"That's definitely something you can replicate in practice," Simmons said. "The thing about it is, you can do it over and over and over and then as soon as you get in the game, you start seeing things differently than you would have in practice. Sometimes those things happen. You dust it off and get to the next play. That's the NFL. Guys are going to make their plays, we're going to make our plays. But obviously, you try to limit the explosives and that's going to be a big goal for us this week."
Sterns happy with role
Rookie Caden Sterns got his first podium time of his NFL career Wednesday — a product of his stellar play Sunday against the Ravens. Sterns only played only seven snaps Sunday at the dime position, but made the most of them, coming up with two sacks and one pass defensed.
While his role may not be as a starter, Sterns is happy to contribute any way he can.
"With the two safeties that we have, they're the best in the league," Sterns said. "I'll argue with anybody who says differently. So again, my job is just to support them and be ready whenever if something were to happen. Other than that, my role is play dime. And I'm going to do whatever I can."
Jeudy progressing well
The Broncos may be getting back one of their top playmakers sooner than expected, as wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is recovering well from his high ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Giants. Jeudy would be a big boost for an offense that has struggled without him and receiver KJ Hamler, who tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Jets.
"His progress the last week or so has been very good," Fangio said. "I think we originally said it to be six to eight (weeks). There's some hope for the six."
Six weeks would likely put him back for the Browns game on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Injury report
Bridgewater, receiver/returner Diontae Spencer (chest), cornerback Pat Surtain II (chest) and running back Melvin Gordon (leg) did not practice Wednesday. Fangio said Spencer and Surtain are "day-to-day" while Gordon is expected to play Sunday. Right guard Graham Glasgow (knee), left guard Dalton Risner (foot) and linebacker Baron Browning (back) were all limited. And cornerback Ronald Darby returned to practice Wednesday, after being on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury.