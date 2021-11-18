DENVER — Tom McMahon fell on his sword.
The Broncos special teams coordinator took full blame Friday for his unit's flaws against the Cowboys, in which they gave up a blocked punt, and the entire season as McMahon's group has been inconsistent all year. According to Pro Football Focus, the Broncos rank 18th overall in special teams efficiency.
"It’s frustrating because you let the team down," said McMahon, who's in his fourth season in Denver. "I don’t look at anything as a personal thing, but we let this team down — we’re on a goal. We want to win every single game and you take it one at a time. I take it personal when we’ve let them down."
Things didn't get any better last Sunday, allowing a blocked field goal against the Eagles in their 30-13 loss. It feels as though the Broncos have a special teams miscue each week, whether it be blocked kicks, missed field goals, or allowing big kick returns.
The Broncos lead the league in blocking field goals, with defensive tackle Shelby Harris leading the way with two this season.
"Special teams are really effort plays. Some weeks those effort plays go against you and sometimes it’s the game plays," Harris said. "I think when it comes to special teams obviously you can get put in a good situation as much as anybody else, but things just have to go your way (in) that play in order to do it. A lot of times for us, field goal blocks would blow somebody back five yards and not get the blocked kick. Everything has to work out perfectly, and sometimes it just doesn’t work out for us."
Despite the struggles coach Vic Fangio said he has no intention of letting McMahon go.
"Both Tom and I have to do a better job with coaching the special teams," Fangio said. "We have to give it to our players and coach them better so that we don’t have these types of plays happen."
Fangio's confidence in Gordon
Running back Melvin Gordon has had a rough few games, fumbling the ball on two of the biggest plays against the Washington Football Team in Week 8 and the Eagles Week 10.
Gordon's fumble against Washington came in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but he was bailed out by Denver's defense who got a stop to win the game. But Gordon's fumble against the Eagles arguably cost the Broncos the game, as Philadelphia's Darius Slay returned it 82 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter.
Fangio said he still believes in the seven-year NFL veteran, who has lost 15 fumbles in his career.
“I have great confidence in Melvin," Fangio said. "Melvin’s one of the top backs in this league. He has fumbled it twice in the last three weeks as you mentioned. That’s something he has to put extra emphasis on to protect the ball moving forward, and that’s something that him and [running backs coach] Curtis (Modkins) will do.”
Injury report
With no practice during the bye week, there's no official injury report, but the Broncos could get a few key players back Nov. 29, against the Chargers.
Left tackle Garett Bolles, right tackle Bobby Massie and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb are possibilities to return.
"I think all of them are a little different on the timetable of those three guys you mentioned," Fangio said. "I don’t think I can give you a concrete answer on either one of the three yet."
They also expect rookie linebacker Baron Browning — who left the Eagles' game in the first quarter with a back injury — to return.
"Browning’s back acted up again in pregame," Fangio said. "He gave it a go and only could go a few plays. Other than that, there are no major injuries to report coming out of the game.”