ENGLEWOOD — The NFL has made it a point of emphasis this season to penalize players for taunting, and players around the league are not happy about it.
This year alone, through Week 9, the league has called 27 taunting penalties. That's already twice as many that were called in 2019 and 2020 combined, which is 20. This hasn't affected the Broncos as much as it has other teams, having only one taunting penalty this season, but safety Justin Simmons shared his opinion of the penalty on Wednesday.
"I’ve given it a lot of thought," Simmons said. "I want to be, I guess, careful with my words, but I saw a clip not too long ago — I think it was [ESPN Analyst] Ryan Clark. I don’t know how many of you saw it. He basically just said there needs to be a defined description on what actually the taunting penalty is. There’s so much gray. If I look at the other team’s sideline and don’t say anything, is that taunting? If I make a gesture in the general vicinity, is that taunting? There needs to be just a defined description of what it is and what it isn’t."
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was the victim of the new emphasis, being fined $12,875 last week for unsportsmanlike conduct against Washington, in which he shot a fake arrow after gaining a first down. Jeudy said Wednesday he was "surprised" by the fine, while Simmons added, "I couldn’t believe he got fined. I thought it was a joke at first, honestly."
"It’s like, OK so description, bow and arrow — that’s taunting," Simmons said. "It’s not like he directed that at anyone. He’s just having fun. He made a big play. You just want him to get up, make a big play, generic point of the first down and keep it stepping? That’s what I love about football."
Bridgewater talks COVID protocols
For really the first time this season, the Broncos have had a little bit of a COVID-19 outbreak, with guard Netane Muti, tight end Noah Fant, linebacker Justin Strnad, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and quarterback Drew Lock all being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list at some point over the past two weeks. Muti and Fant are expected to come off the list this week, while Strnad, Ojemudia and Lock were all added this week.
Because of this, the Broncos have started to take extra precautions during the week, including moving meetings into the indoor facility.
"What we’re doing here in Denver I think is smart," quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. "We’re taking the right measures. We’re taking a preventative approach in catching this thing before it spreads. We’re spaced out in meetings now, like offensively we’re meeting in the indoor facility, making the meeting rooms bigger, and enforcing guys wearing the masks — even if you are vaccinated."
Bridgewater also added that he's spoken with Lock, who was added to the list Monday, and said Lock is feeling well.
Injury report
Cornerback Pat Surtain II did not practice Wednesday after suffering a knee sprain against the Cowboys. Surtain did partake in warmups without a helmet and is questionable for this week's game.
The following players did not practice Wednesday: S Caden Sterns (shoulder) LT Garett Bolles (ankle), RT Bobby Massie (ankle), DE McTelvin Agim (knee), WR Tim Patrick (knee), OLB Malik Reed (hip), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) and DE Shelby Harris (illness).
Roster moves
The Broncos made a couple roster moves Wednesday, signing cornerback Duke Dawson to the practice squad and claiming cornerback Mac McCain III off waivers. McCain began his career with the Broncos earlier this season as an undrafted free agent but was cut after training camp. He has since been with the Eagles — who cut him Tuesday — before rejoining the Broncos Wednesday.