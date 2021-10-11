ENGLEWOOD — Graham Glasgow felt it on the second series of the Giants game.
The Broncos starting right guard was experiencing Atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, which is an irregular and often rapid heart beat. Glasgow would play through it, despite extreme exhaustion and would leave the game in an ambulance.
"I kind of felt weird a little bit early but then during the second series I kind of felt that it was not normal," Glasgow said Monday. "My heart was kind of beating out of my chest and I felt like I had to move my pads away from my chest to make room for it, sort of. I didn’t really know what it was. I thought it was maybe an anxiety attack or something. I’ve never had one of those before either, so I didn’t know what that was like. Then I thought maybe I’m having an asthma attack because it was a little difficult to breathe...
"But the heart was just going at like a million miles a minute and I didn’t really know what it was so I just kind of kept playing. By the end of the game, we kind of figured it out and I had to go to the hospital."
Glasgow missed the following game against the Jaguars and returned against the Jets, after clearing all his medical tests. Glasgow said the doctors told him he went in and out of AFib and has since felt normal.
Still, it was an experience he'll never forget.
"I wouldn’t really say I was scared because I didn’t know what it was," Glasgow said. "At some point I was just like, ‘Am I out of shape?’ I don’t know. I talked to my dad on the phone when I was going to the hospital and he’s like, ‘It’s not super normal for somebody your age.’ All the test results and stuff came back normal as well, so that the whole incident in itself is just weird that it happened, but I wouldn’t say that I was scared."
It's safe to say Glasgow is happy to be back on the field.
“It was good to be out there again and be out there with my teammates and play," Glasgow said. "I wouldn’t say that it was all great all the time, but it was just good to be out there. I think that there’s a lot of room to get better for myself and the team, and I think we’re going to do that."
Injury report: Darby nearing return
Cornerback Ronald Darby, who injured his hamstring Week 1, is nearing a return after he was taken off the injured reserved and elevated to the active roster. Darby, though, did not play Sunday, but coach Vic Fangio said he's hopeful Darby will play against the Raiders.
"The reason we activated him was because there was still some questions about Pat and his injury and if he wasn't able to go, we would have activated him," Fangio said. "Pat was able to go so we didn't. In Darby's case, he only had a little bit of practice because the medical people had him on a pitch count last week, which we adhered to. He didn't quite feel he was ready — so we were hoping we didn't have to play him but knew we'd bring him up this week so we had the spot and so we did it for that reason."