ENGLEWOOD — In the upcoming offseason, which will officially begin next week, the Broncos are assumed to make changes throughout the organization from ownership to coaching staff to quarterback.
What those changes look like and how drastic they might be is yet to be seen. But one thing is for sure: The Broncos are going to be one of the top bidders in the quarterback market, whether that be via free agency, trade, or the draft.
So, what does that mean for Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock?
For Bridgewater, whose contract is up after the season, he's likely to look for a home that's willing to pay him starting money. That could be the Broncos or it could be elsewhere.
As for Lock, who still has one year left on his rookie contract, his future appears to be up in the air as he's still trying to prove to the Broncos and the rest of the NFL that he can be a franchise quarterback.
"I feel like I’ve done a lot of good things, to the point where I am confident in myself that I deserve and should be a starter in this league," Lock said. "It’s going to take other people watching my film and seeing that from me and wanting that for me, in whatever program that is. But I do personally believe that you give me a starting job, you let me prep throughout the week, I’m going to give you a damn good chance to win a football game."
Lock's career has been a roller coaster so far, going 4-1 as a starter his rookie season, underperforming as the starter for 13 games in 2020 and serving as the backup behind Bridgewater this season, until recently replacing an injured Bridgewater the past two games and again this Saturday in the season finale.
In 23 games played in his career, Lock has thrown for 4,578 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, posting a quarterback rating of 79.6. While he hasn't been able to showcase it often this season, Lock does believe he's improved over the course of his NFL career.
"In the little bit of time that I’ve got to be a starter, we took care of the football, we moved the football and we just didn’t get the wins," Lock said. "Like I said in that last interview, at least me personally, no one really cares about stats if you’re not winning a football game. So as far as I’m concerned, you can throw those away. That’s just kind of my mentality. The only thing I’m looking forward to this weekend is putting everything I’ve got into it to get a win.”
What happens with Lock this offseason will be intriguing, as the Broncos could easily bring him back for his final year or use him as a part of a trade package to land a more high-profile quarterback — such as Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson.
For Lock, though, it's out of his hands. All he can do is put together one more solid performance this season against the Chiefs on Saturday.
"I think you have to focus on staying in the moment," Lock said. "I think if you just take it day-by-day, stay where your feet are. The outside noise and a lot of other things that go on around—what is football, what is the NFL, what is the Denver Broncos right now? That all stays out of your focus if you’re just where your feet are at all times. That’s kind of what I’m doing with the second part of that question. As long as you’re in the NFL and you’re playing and you get to be on a team as special as this one, I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to be.
"So as far as my future goes, that’s not up to me at this point. But I do know, my future is playing a game this Sunday and that’s my number one priority right now."
Shurmur not worried about future
It's unclear if the Broncos intend to make any coaching changes this offseason, whether that's letting go of head coach Vic Fangio or a few of his staff members. If Fangio is retained, it is assumed he will need to make some staff changes, most importantly on the offensive side of the ball.
The Broncos have been abysmal on offense this year, ranking 23rd in scoring offense averaging 19.4 points per game. And a lot of the blame has been placed on second-year offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.
"Obviously you always want to go out and put a winning performance on the field," Shurmur said. "There’s a lot of things that we’ve done well [and] a lot of things we’ve improved on this year from last year.”
Shurmur said Wednesday he's not worried about his job status right now.
"I don’t think about it. I really don’t worry about it," Shurmur said. "I think we as coaches, we are where our feet are. We’re getting ready to play this game and do everything in our power to put a winning performance on the field.”
Injury report
The Broncos placed three players on the injured reserve Wednesday: Bridgewater (concussion), S Kareem Jackson (shoulder) and G Dalton Risner (elbow).
They also activated 12 players off the COVID-19/reserve list: DL McTelvin Agim, ILB Baron Browning, CB Bryce Callahan, OLB Bradley Chubb, OLB Jonathon Cooper, CB Mike Ford, WR Jerry Jeudy, T Bobby Massie, WR Tim Patrick, NT Mike Purcell, S Caden Sterns and OLB Stephen Weatherly.
