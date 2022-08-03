ENGLEWOOD — Baron Browning wanted to move to outside linebacker.

The Broncos' third-round pick in 2021 started nine games at inside linebacker a season ago, and while he had a solid first year, he knew he had the potential to be an elite edge rusher if given the opportunity. And the new coaching staff saw that, too, asking him to make the switch this off-season.

"I wasn't really surprised and I was kind of happy with the change because I was looking forward to doing outside more full time," Browning said Wednesday at training camp. "I think I had raw talent (pass rushing), but I think now it's developing the skillset for it. I think anybody can have raw talent, but I want to develop a skillset and be known for my skillset ... Eventually raw talent runs out."

Through seven days of training camp, Browning has showcased his talent on the edge, often getting in the backfield and creating tackles for loss and sacks. This shouldn't be a surprise as Browning played both inside and outside at Ohio State where he had 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

"I've been able to work the smaller details like my stance, my alignment, my hand placement. I think every day I'm getting better," Browning said. "Inside, you kind of have more time and distance to read things. When you're on the line, everything's happening fast and you don't really have too much time to think. So just learning how to pin my ears back and how to be quick and decisive."

The Broncos' outside linebacker group is a large one, with Browning, Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Malik Reed, Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper, among others, all fighting to be key contributors. But Browning appears to have a roster spot secured, as the coaching staff believes he could be one of their top playmakers on the edge this season.

"He’s getting better each day and he's another guy that has a lot of ability," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "Obviously with the transition, there is going to be some growing pains, but we really, really love what he’s doing right now."

Broncos sign RB Max Borghi

With the injuries of wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on Tuesday, the Broncos worked out seven players. One of those players was Pomona High School grad and former Washington State running back Max Borghi, who the Broncos signed to the roster Wednesday.

Borghi was a standout at Pomona High School in Arvada rushing for 3,512 yards and 50 touchdowns in his career. At Washington State, he rushed for 2,158 yards and scored 23 touchdowns in four seasons. Borghi will have a good opportunity to make the Broncos' 53-man roster or practice squad, with Denver's running back room being thin in Crockett's absence.

The other players to work out Wednesday were running backs Jaylen Samuels and Jaqan Hardy, quarterback K.J. Costello, wide receivers Jonathan Adams, Kekoa Crawford and Darius Shepherd.