The Denver Broncos visit the Las Vegas Raiders today with both teams clinging to playoff hopes.

The Broncos (7-7) are coming off a 15-10 loss at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders (7-7) beat the Cleveland Browns on the road, 16-14, last Monday night.

Latest update — Pregame: The Broncos will be without at least three starters today. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and inside linebacker Kenny Young will both be out, with neither passing concussion protocol. And center Lloyd Cushenberry will also not play, after being placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday.

