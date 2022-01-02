The Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers today, again with both teams hanging onto playoff hopes.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MST. The Broncos (7-8) are coming off a loss at the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers (8-7) also lost last week, falling at Houston.

The Broncos are without several players due to injury or COVID protocol.

Latest update: Chargers 10, Broncos 0

The Broncos defense came up with a stop on third and goal, forcing the Chargers to settle for three.

Drew Lock questionable to return

The Broncos are now down to their third string quarterback after Lock left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Chargers 7, Broncos 0

Well, that was easy for the Chargers. It took them just over three minutes to march down the field, with Austin Ekeler punching it into the end zone from three yards out.

