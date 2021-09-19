The Broncos started 2-0 for the 25th time since the AFL-NFL merger with a 23-13 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday, following a 27-13 win at the New York Giants in Week 1.
Here’s a brief examination of two-game starts and how the Broncos have fared in those seasons.
- The Broncos started 2-0 in six of the seven seasons in which they reached the Super Bowl. The only exception was in 1987, when they were 1-0.
- Denver has made the playoffs 22 times. In 12 of those seasons they started 2-0. In the other 10 they were 1-1.
- This is the seventh time in the past nine seasons that Denver started 2-0. The two times they did not were in the first two seasons under current coach Vic Fangio. They started 0-2 in each of those seasons.
- A 2-0 record has propelled the Broncos to a season with a winning percentage above .500 15 times. They have never finished with a winning season when starting 0-2 and of the 21 times they started 1-1 they were better than .500 13 times, at .500 on four occasions and four times posted a losing mark.
- Six times the Broncos started 2-0 and finished the season with a losing record. The worst of those records was in 2017 under coach Vance Joseph as they dropped to 5-11 after winning their first two. The Broncos were 2-0 in each of the two seasons under Joseph and finished with a losing record each time.
- A 2-0 start ended in an 8-8 season on four occasions, including in back-to-back seasons in 2008-09 in Mike Shanahan’s final season and Josh McDaniels’ first season.