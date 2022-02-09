DENVER — Broncos tight end/fullback Andrew Beck was named the recipient of the NFL's 2021 Salute To Service Award, which acknowledges exceptional effort to honor and support members of the military community.
The son of a brigadier general in the U.S. Army, Beck has made it a point to work with the military since joining the Broncos in 2019. He has partnered with America's Gold Star Families, Buckley Space Force Base, Fort Carson Army Base, Freedom Service Dogs, TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), USO Colorado, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, Volunteers of America: Colorado and Wounded Warrior Project.
“To win this award means so much to me. Working with the military and giving back to them is something I’m passionate about,” Beck said. “I grew up in a military family, so I know the things that they go through. My dad [who is in the military] is such a big role model to me. This will be a memory I cherish for the rest of my life.”
Beck will be recognized at NFL Honors, an awards show airing live Thursday at 7 p.m. on ABC. He is the first Bronco to be recognized by the NFL for an off-the-field award since John Elway in 1992 when he was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year.