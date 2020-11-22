4
Victories for the Broncos this season. Since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 the Broncos have never failed to win at least four games in a season.
4
Fumbles lost this season by running back Melvin Gordon, matching the most in a season for a Broncos’ non-quarterback since running back Willis McGahee lost four in 2012.
4
Interceptions for Denver safety Justin Simmons, the one on Sunday coming with 1 minute left in the end zone to help preserve the 20-13 victory over Miami. The four interceptions match a career high set last year.
5
Three-and-outs from the Dolphins, the most this season forced for the Denver defense.
6
Total punt return yards for Miami (coming on one return from Jakeem Grant). The Dolphins entered the game with a league-high 294 punt return yards, averaging 33 yards on punt returns per game.
7
Victories for the Broncos by seven or fewer points over the past two seasons. They also have seven losses by seven or fewer points in that span.
17
Interceptions from Broncos quarterbacks, most in the NFL.