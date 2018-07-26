The Broadmoor World Arena might still factor into the Colorado College Tigers’ future hockey plans.
With an arena set to be built on the south side of campus that holds 3,000 fans — about what the Tigers were drawing in person in a turnaround 2017-18 season, but without much room for growth — athletic director Ken Ralph says the option is “certainly on the table” for The Broadmoor World Arena to host high-interest games against teams like Denver and North Dakota.
All but one of Colorado College’s home games last season had an announced attendance between 3,000 and 5,000 fans. Two home games against Denver drew well more than 6,000 attendees.
The World Arena has 8,000 seats.
“It is something we’ve talked about internally,” Ralph said. “If we’re going to have high-demand games, could we work it out with the World Arena to host a couple of games a year there?
“The downside of that is now you’re taking the high-profile games away from your student body. You can’t just walk across the street and go to it. So you have to balance that out a little bit.”
Drawing in students was brought up repeatedly at Wednesday’s press conference. But with a block academic schedule that provides regular breaks, there may be some wiggle room on the calendar.
“I think if we wound up in a situation where we had those games when school was not in session, that’s certainly something we’d need to think about,” Ralph said.