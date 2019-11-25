In an anticipated but significant development, the Denver Broncos have announced Brittany Bowlen will begin working with the team next Monday (Dec. 2) in the position of Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.
Her office will be set up at Empower Field at Mile High where she will lead various strategic initiatives across several departments for both the Broncos and the Stadium Management Company, according to a response the team e-mailed Monday morning to several members of the media who had inquired on Brittany’s employment status in recent months.
Although the three trustees of the Pat Bowlen Trust – Joe Ellis, Rich Slivka and Mary Kelly -- have repeatedly said there is no timetable on naming the Broncos’ next principal owner, it now appears Brittany is on an accelerated path.
“Brittany is working toward earning the right to succeed her father, and this is the next step in that process,’’ Ellis, the Broncos’ chief executive officer, president and one of the trustees overseeing the wishes left by late-owner Pat Bowlen, said in the e-mailed response.