DENVER — Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the NFL, Broncos, Giants and Dolphins for alleged "racist hiring practices" by the league.
Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins following the 2021-22 season, interviewed for the Broncos' head coaching position in 2019. In Flores' lawsuit, he states he was only interviewed by the Broncos because of the Rooney Rule — a league rule that requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates.
The Broncos would go onto hire Vic Fangio, who was fired this past season.
"The Broncos’ then-General Manager, John Elway, President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis and others showed up an hour late to the interview," the lawsuit stated. "They looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had been drinking heavily the night before. It was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule, and that the Broncos never had any intention to consider him as a legitimate candidate for the job."
The Broncos denied these allegations.
“The allegations from Brian Flores directed toward the Denver Broncos in today’s court filing are blatantly false," the Broncos said in a statement. “Our interview with Mr. Flores regarding our head coaching position began promptly at the scheduled time of 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2019, in a Providence, R.I., hotel. There were five Broncos executives present for the interview, which lasted approximately three-and-a-half hours — the fully allotted time — and concluded shortly before 11 a.m.
“Pages of detailed notes, analysis and evaluations from our interview demonstrate the depth of our conversation and sincere interest in Mr. Flores as a head coaching candidate.
“Our process was thorough and fair to determine the most qualified candidate for our head coaching position. The Broncos will vigorously defend the integrity and values of our organization — and its employees — from such baseless and disparaging claims.”
In the lawsuit, Flores alleges the NFL has discriminated against Black coaches and that the Rooney Rule, while well-intentioned, is not working. The rule was originally placed in 2003, requiring only one minority candidate. It has since been expanded to two and includes general managers and coordinator positions.
Flores finished with a 24-25 record as the Dolphins' head coach, leaving many wondering why he was fired after a season in which he helped Miami to a 9-8 record after a 1-7. Flores interviewed for the Giants head coaching position following the season, but the Giants hired Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll instead.
"God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals," Flores said in a statement. "In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come."
Currently, there is only one Black head coach in the NFL — Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers — despite the league being made up of approximately 70% Black players. The Broncos have only had two Black head coaches in their history, with Vance Joseph in 2017-18 and Eric Studesville, who was the interim head coach in 2010.
"In certain critical ways, the NFL is racially segregated and is managed much like a plantation," the lawsuit stated. "Its 32 owners — none of whom are Black — profit substantially from the labor of NFL players, 70% of whom are Black."
The NFL released the following statement on the lawsuit.
"The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit."
Read the full lawsuit here.