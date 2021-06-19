DENVER — Raimel Tapia has developed a routine so exact that he has to eat the same thing every day.
It's chicken, rice and beans before the game, a traditional Dominican meal. Then, a Domino's pizza with bacon, extra cheese and pepperoni after. Sometimes his wife orders it, other times he puts in the call himself.
On Saturday, he extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in MLB. His efforts weren't enough though, as the Brewers beat the Rockies 6-5, with a two-run home run from Willy Adames in the top of the ninth clinching to win. This ended the Rockies' five-game winning streak. Still, they have won five out of their last six, and have a chance to take the series win Sunday.
"We’re all doing our part as a team," Tapia said. "That’s the most important part. We have the energy right now and we are riding the wave."
At the height of the Rockies' sudden wave is Tapia. He’s the fourth player in MLB history, and the first in franchise history, to have at least 30 hits, 18 runs scored and 13 doubles across a 15-game span. He joins Billy Goodmin (1950), Joe Cronin (1933) and Goose Goslin (1933).
Tapia, who is known for being a streaky player in both directions, thrives on his routine. He’s consistent, and carries the same even-keeled demeanor, with a smile thrown in though as he goes about his work. He had two hits Saturday, including another double down the third-base line.
The game started off on a scary path, with Austin Gomber leaving after the second inning with left forearm tightness. It was just precautionary, the team announced, but there were signs from the beginning that he was not at his peak. Gomber had a 0.95 ERA in his five starts at Coors Field until Saturday, but gave up four hits and two runs in his two innings.
Gomber started feeling the tightness during his warmup, but he thought it would go away. They'll know more about the severity in the next few days, but, with two off days next week, Gomber likely will be skipped in the rotation.
Jholuys Chacín, who pitched a scoreless 10th inning the night before, replaced Gomber. But things weren’t smooth sailing either for the trusted veteran, who gave up one run into the third. He got himself into a bind in the fourth, allowing the bases to get loaded, but he threw two strikeouts to come out unharmed.
"When Austin went down, we had to patch it together," manager Bud Black said. "That guy is a true competitor."
Justin Lawrence, a formidable side-armer who was recalled earlier this week, threw two scoreless innings. He topped 100 mph twice with his sinker, and also tossed a few sliders into the mix.
"When he needed to throw strikes, he did," Black said. "He did a nice job. Just what we needed."
Yency Almonte, who has been shaky, gave up one run in the seventh. With Daniel Bard pitching five out of the last six days, and Carlos Estévez pitching four of the last five, the Rockies turned to Tyler Kinley in the top of the ninth. He gave up the two-run homer that sealed the Brewers' win.
Yonathan Daza had a multihit game, in addition to making a diving catch in the outfield that saved what would have been at least a double. Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon each also had two hits.