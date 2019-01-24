Nestor Correndor exudes a vibe the Brewers like and will serve as manager during a transitional year in Colorado Springs.
Correndor, a longtime cather and pitcher in Milwaukee’s minor system, was named Thursday as the inaugural Rocky Mountain Vibes manager for the city’s first season of Rookie League baseball.
“(Corredor’s) got the personality that people are drawn to him,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told MLB.com. “He's engaging.”
The move is not a surprise, as the Venezuela native has managed the Helene Brewers for the past three seasons. It was the Helena club that has moved to Colorado Springs to replace the Triple-A club that will now play in San Antonio.
Corredor has managed in Milwaukee’s system since 2010, logging three seasons in the Dominican Summer League and three seasons in the Arizona League before moving to the Pioneer League.
Managing at the Rookie Level is key, Counsell told MLB.com, because that’s the level that most of the team’s highest draft picks will first be exposed to professional baseball.
"You can ask all the guys in [the clubhouse] – your first manager in professional baseball has a huge impact on you,” Counsell said. “He kind of gives you the introduction. It's the first impression of what your life is going to look like.”
Former players have said Corredor leans on his background as a catcher to take a hands-on role in teaching the position, often competing with catchers to see who can record the quicker time on throws to second base.
The Vibes open on June 14 at Orem and make their home debut against Grand Junction on June 21.