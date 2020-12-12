Not even Brenden Rice could escape Karl Dorrell’s postgame criticism.
Colorado’s freshman receiver scored two long touchdowns but the Buffaloes (4-1) dropped their first game of the season, losing 38-21 to Utah on Saturday at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes led 21-10 after Rice’s second touchdown, but Utah scored the final 28 points and effectively eliminated Colorado from Pac-12 championship contention.
“Most of our disappointment is because of our own shooting ourselves in the foot more so than anything. The turnovers, we had a few dropped passes that were some conversions on third down that could’ve happened. We just didn’t play (like) our normal selves,” Dorrell said.
“It’s unfortunate. We’ll learn from this.”
The biggest issue, Dorrell said, was missed tackles. Utah running back Ty Jordan did most of his damage after CU’s leading tackler, Nate Landman, exited due to injury. The Utes’ freshman back finished with 147 yards and two touchdowns. Landman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a lower-leg injury, Dorrell said.
“Everybody felt for him, but we’ve got to have that next-man-up mentality. We were relying on the next man to come in there and make the same plays that Nate can make,” safety Derrion Rakestraw said.
“There’s no excuse for missed tackles. We got to make them. That’s all it comes down to.”
Jordan’s 66-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion all but ended the game with Utah leading 35-21 with 4:43 to play.
“I’ll give Utah credit. They played harder than we did, unfortunately,” Dorrell said. “I think our guys played hard, but they made more rugged plays than we did. That was the difference in the game.”
Early, the difference favored the Buffs, mostly thanks to Rice, son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. With the game tied at 7 after Maurice Bell’s touchdown catch, Rice returned a punt 81 yards to give Colorado a lead. He originally headed over to block for Dimitri Stanley before realizing the ball was headed his way, he said.
“As soon as I saw the ball in the air, I just knew I had to go get it, go try to make a play,” Rice said. “I made a cut downfield, heading toward the kicker — hopefully I could slip him because I know if I get tackled by the kicker my teammates are going to talk crap to me all the time. I just wanted to contribute to the team, honestly.”
After Jarek Broussard’s quiet first half ended with a fumble, allowing Utah to kick a field goal that cut the Buffs’ lead to 14-10 at halftime, Rice made his second big play. On the first play of the third quarter, Noyer tossed a screen pass to his left, and Rice went 61 yards almost untouched.
“I was ecstatic, honestly, just to be able to contribute to the program,” Rice said. “But at the same time, like, we knew that the game wasn’t over. We knew that it was going to be a 60-minute football game.”
Utah dominated the remaining 29 minutes with two Jordan touchdown runs, two Jadon Redding field goals and a touchdown catch by Britain Covey. After Rice’s final touchdown, the Buffaloes punted twice, turned it over on downs three times and had a pass intercepted, one of three Colorado turnovers.
Though he was responsible for both of Colorado’s big plays, there was a drop that blemished Rice’s otherwise strong showing.
“He’s a player that we feel he’s got a lot of upside. He’s trending up and he’s getting better week after week. So it was fun to see him make a few plays,” Dorrell said. “I thought he had a dropped pass today, though, so I won’t be too high on his bandwagon, but he’s making really good progress.”