DENVER — It took 45 games and 137 at-bats, but Brendan Rodgers finally hit his first major league home run.
Rodgers, the Rockies' third overall pick in the 2015 draft, spent the first two months of the season on the injured list with a hamstring strain. He has played parts of three seasons with the Rockies, and has reached just about every other first except a home run.
On Saturday, he came up to pinch hit for Jhoulys Chacin in the seventh inning. On the first pitch, Rodgers nailed it straight to center field. The ball bounced off the wall, and landed in the forest area, traveling 419 feet and narrowly avoiding the pond.
He said he started sprinting out of the box because he didn't know if it was going to go over the wall, and that he blacked out once he saw it did. He ranks this higher than his first hit.
“It was definitely a big weight lifted off my shoulders," he said. "It’s been a long time, a lot longer than I would have expected when I made my debut. I’m glad I got it out of the way."
Rodgers' milestone came a night after Alan Trejo hit his first home run. The rest of the team went crazy as Rodgers rounded the bases, knowing how big of a moment this was for him. Now, the Rockies hope he can use this to gain confidence and take some of the pressure off.
"I think he’s been pressing a little bit," manager Bud Black said. "We just need him to relax and play. There’s talent in there."
The two-run home run from Rodgers started a mini rally for the Rockies, but it was not enough to catch the Athletics, who won 6-3. Oakland has won both games in Denver so far, and will go for the sweep Sunday.
Kyle Freeland made his third start of the season, and first at Coors Field. His opening day was delayed after a shoulder strain kept him on the injured list for the first quarter of the season. He made his season debut about two weeks ago in New York, two months after the rest of the league.
He said he was put on a tight leash as he came back, with his pitch count lower than normal as he got used to seeing major league hitters. Freeland pitched four innings against the Mets and four again in Pittsburgh against the Pirates as his pitch count was driven up early in both games.
On Saturday against the Athletics, Freeland again fell behind in counts early as he struggled with command. He allowed a leadoff double from Mark Canha, and a home run from Matt Olson two batters later — a pitch he referred to as a lazy fastball.
Freeland got better as the game went along, but still gave up 10 hits and five runs in five innings of work.
"Jumping in in the middle of the season, I'm still trying to find that rhythm," Freeland said. "It's frustrating. Especially with the positive rehab starts I had. I felt really good coming off the IL. It seems like I’m fighting right now."
Jhoulys Chacin, who was signed on opening day to work as a long reliever, appeared in just three games in May. He made the most of his opportunity Saturday though, replacing Freeland on the mound and pitching two scoreless innings. He struck out four, and was one pitch off an immaculate inning.
"The strikes, the attacks, that's the best we've seen him," Black said.
After Rodgers' home run, the Rockies had more chances to make a run on the Athletics, but they couldn't string hits together. They were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.