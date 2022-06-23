Sometimes all it takes is a trip to a player's home state to kickstart a hitting surge.
Brendan Rodgers, a Florida boy playing as close to his native Winter Park as he'll get this season, took advantage of the familiar palm trees and humidity. After getting only two hits in the last six-game homestand, Rodgers rebounded to put on a show for his family and friends in Miami this week.
He ended the three-game series with a single, four doubles, two triples and a home run. Four of those hits — the single, two doubles and a triple — came on Thursday, giving him his first four-hit game of his career. His efforts weren't enough though, as the Rockies fell to the Marlins 3-2 at LoanDepot Park.
"That's what Brendan is capable of," manager Bud Black said to reporters in Miami. "He's that type of talent."
The Marlins swept this three-game series, despite the Rockies finding their swing on the road this week. Connor Joe, Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz each had two hits. Rookie Elehuris Montero almost hit it over the outfield wall for his first career home run, but instead settled for his first extra-base hit.
The team, though, failed to get the hit when they needed it most. They went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position, and left 12 on base. Rodgers was left on base three times, including in the ninth when McMahon and José Iglesias struck out to end the game.
Kyle Freeland put together seven solid innings for the second straight start and third time out of his last four. He gave up one run in the second and the third, but rebounded to sail through his next few innings. He ran into trouble again in the seventh as he hit the bottom of his tank, but, with two runners on in a tied game, threw a sinker to the insider corner to get Jazz Chrismon Jr. swinging.
"Kyle has pitched great, outstanding today," Black said to reporters in Miami. "I thought he really pitched well. I think a lot of his success this month has been fastball command, especially inside to right-handed hitters ... he's done his part."
Miami took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning off reliever Alex Colome.
Bryant nearing return
The Rockies are hopeful that Kris Bryant — who has played in just 17 games this season before a back strain sidelined him — will be ready to return to the team this weekend in Minnesota. He's played in two rehab games so far for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes, going 0-for-6 at the plate, and was expected to play again on Thursday.