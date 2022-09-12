If Troy Calhoun had his way, the NCAA would implement a salary cap for coaches, the Air Force football schedule would never include a bye week, Peyton Manning would be declared the greatest to ever play and ESPN would broadcast '80s college basketball games on a never-ending loop. Oh, one more thing: These steaks would cook faster. It's 8:12 p.m. on a Thursday, and Calhoun last ate when he spoke at a booster club gathering in Denver around noon. Now he's here, in khaki pants and a blue-striped golf shirt with the Air Force emblem, sizzling seven slabs of beef over the barbecue grill on the back patio of his family's home in northeast Colorado Springs. It's 66 degrees and smells like tailgating. "Check this out," he says.