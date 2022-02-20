DENVER — New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been busy since being hired Jan. 28.
Hackett has made 15 coaching hires in the last 20 days, including his offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, as well as every position coach. Here's a break down of Hackett's coaching staff so far:
Justin Outten, offensive coordinator
Previous: Packers tight ends coach
Background: Outten, 38, has spent the last three seasons (2019-21) as the Packers' tight ends coach. He was previously an offensive assistant (2017-18) and intern for the Falcons, learning under now-49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Outten started his coaching career in 2007 as a graduate assistant for his alma mater, Syracuse, where he played center. After his lone year at Syracuse, Outten served as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston from 2008-15.
Klint Kubiak, quarterbacks/passing game coordinator
Previous: Vikings offensive coordinator
Background: Kubiak, 35, most recently was the offensive play caller in Minnesota, after working as the Vikings' quarterbacks coach in 2019-20. This will be Kubiak's second stint in Denver, spending three seasons (2016-18) as an offensive assistant after he was hired by his dad and former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak. He also spent time at Kansas (2015), the Vikings (2013-14) and Texas A&M (2010-12).
Butch Barry, offensive line
Previous: 49ers assistant offensive line coach
Background: Barry, 42, comes from San Francisco where he was the assistant offensive line coach last season. He has 14 years of coaching experience, most notably working for the Packers as a senior offensive analyst in 2020 and as the assistant offensive line coach for the Buccaneers from 2015-18. He was also the offensive line coach at the University of Miami in 2019.
Jake Moreland, tight ends
Previous: Jets assistant offensive line coach
Background: Moreland, 45, has little NFL coaching experience after spending only one season with the Jets last year and previously coaching in the college ranks from 2003-20. He's most notably spent time at Syracuse (2015), Air Force (2012-14, 2016) and Western Michigan (2005-11, 2017-20). Moreland also played tight end at Western Michigan and played two seasons in the NFL for the Jets and Browns.
Tyrone Wheatley, running backs
Previous: Morgan State head coach
Background: Wheatley, 50, was the head coach of Morgan State from 2019-21. A former NFL running back from 1995-2004, Wheatley has been coaching since 2007 with stops at Robichaud High School (2007), Ohio Northern University (2008), Eastern Michigan (2009), Syracuse(2010-12), the Bills (2013-14), Michigan (2015-16) and the Jaguars (2017-18).
Zach Azzanni, wide receivers
Previous: Broncos wide receivers coach
Background: Azzanni, 45, is returning to Denver for a fifth season with the Broncos, after being hired in 2018. Azzanni's first NFL coaching job was with the Bears in 2017, after coaching receivers at Tennessee (2013-16), Wisconsin (2012), Western Kentucky (2011), Florida (2010), Central Michigan (2007-09), Bowling Green (2001-06) and Valparaiso (1999-00). While with the Broncos, Azzanni has helped receivers like Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton become franchise players, after both signed long-term extensions this past season.
Ejiro Evero, defensive coordinator
Previous: Rams secondary coach/passing game coordinator
Background: Evero, 41, comes from the Super Bowl-winning Rams with which he has been since 2017. Evero has been coaching in the NFL since 2007. He started his career alongside Hackett with the Buccaneers (2007-09). He's since worked for the 49ers (2011-15) and Packers (2016). Evero is also close friends with Hackett as both played football at UC Davis.
Marcus Dixon, defensive line
Previous: Rams assistant defensive line coach
Background: Dixon, 37, has little NFL coaching experience, spending only one season with the Rams Last year after previously serving as the defensive line coach (2017-18) and defensive ends coach (2019-20) at Hampton University. Dixon did spend six seasons in the NFL as a defensive tackle playing for the Cowboys, Jets, Chiefs and Titans.
Peter Hansen, linebackers
Previous: UNLV defensive coordinator/linebackers coach
Background: Hansen, 42, spent two seasons at UNLV as the defensive coordinator before joining the Broncos. He started his career as Stanford's strength and conditioning coach in 2008 before becoming a defensive assistant from 2009-10. He was then a defensive assistant/quality control coach under former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco from 2011-13. Hansen returned to Stanford as the inside linebackers coach from 2014-19.
Bert Watts, outside linebackers
Previous: Auburn associate head coach/special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach
Background: Watts, 44, spent one season at Auburn after coaching at Memphis (2020), Fresno State (2017-19) and UC Davis (2013-16). In 2012, Watts worked for the Broncos assisting the player personnel department, making this his second stint in Denver.
Christian Parker, defensive backs
Previous: Broncos defensive backs coach
Background: Parker, 29, is going into his second year in Denver after helping the Broncos become one of the best secondary's in the NFL a season ago. Parker previously worked for the Packers from 2019-20 as a defensive quality control coach after spending six years coaching in college at Texas A&M (2018), William & Mary (spring, 2017), Notre Dame (2017 season), Norfolk State (2015-16) and Virginia State (2013-14).
Dwayne Stukes, special teams
Previous: Rams assistant special teams coach
Background: Stukes, 45, is another Rams assistant that comes with several years of experience, coaching for the Buccaneers (2006-11), Cowboys (2012), Bears (2013-14), Giants (2016-17) and Jaguars (2019-20). Stukes also played four years in the NFL with the Falcons, Steelers, and Buccaneers.
Other staffers
Ola Adams, assistant defensive backs
Dom Capers, senior defensive consultant
Ben Steele, assistant offensive line
Ramon Chinyoung, quality control
Mike Mallory, assistant special teams