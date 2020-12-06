The Broncos, 13-point road underdogs, made a game of it Sunday night in large because of their red-zone defense.
Four times the Chiefs, powered by the AFC’s highest-scoring offense, drove inside the Broncos’ 20-yard line, and on all three occasions they settled for field goals.
Here’s a breakdown of the Kansas City snaps inside the 20, with a key play highlighted from each stop for Denver.
Trip No. 1
1:14 remaining in the first quarter. Kansas City drives deep into Broncos territory on its second possession after the Broncos had staked a 3-0 lead.
2nd & 5 – DEN 18: Patrick Mahomes pass short left to Le'Veon Bell for 1 yard
3rd & 4 – DEN 17: Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Travis Kelce
Shelby Harris knocked down two passes in the game. This one sent a Mahomes pass into the ground instead of into the hands of Kelce, who was open on his route.
4th & 4 – DEN 17: Harrison Butker 35-yard field goal
Trip No. 2
4:58 remaining in the second quarter. The Broncos had just scored the game’s first touchdown, taking a 10-3 lead. The Chiefs needed just three snaps to move 61 yards and into a first-and-goal spot at the 4.
1st & Goal – DEN 4: Direct snap to L.Bell off left guard for 3 yards
2nd & Goal – DEN 1: L.Bell right guard to DEN 1 for no gain
3rd & Goal – DEN 1: Mahomes pass short middle to Tyreek Hill for -5 yards
The Chiefs put the ball in the hands of their speediest playmaker, but Broncos safety Justin Simmons was able to push him out of bounds on the third-down play after Simmons had combined with linebacker Alexander Johnson to stop a second-down run up the middle.
4th & Goal – DEN 6: Butker 24-yard field goal
Trip No. 3
0:15 left in the second quarter. Just two plays after Denver missed a long field goal attempt, the Chiefs were again in the red zone as time ticked away in the half and Denver leading 10-6.
1st & Goal – DEN 10: Mahomes pass short middle to Hill pushed out of bounds for 5 yards
2nd & 5 – DEN 5: Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Sammy Watkins
Harris again came up with the bat at the line as Kansas City took a slight gamble in running a play with 7 seconds left in the half and one timeout remaining. The incomplete pass brought on the field goal on third down for an attempt before the half expired.
3rd & Goal – DEN 5: Butker 23-yard field goal
Trip 4
11:45 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs received the kickoff to open the third quarter and drove back into the red zone seeking their first touchdown while trailing 10-9.
1st & Goal – DEN 9: Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Bell.
2nd & Goal at DEN 9: Mahomes scrambles up the middle to 1 yard.
3rd & Goal – DEN 8: Mahomes sacked at DEN 13 for -5 yards (J.Attaochu).
Jeremiah Attaochu came up with the sack of Mahomes on third down. The Chiefs entered as the fifth-least sacked team in the NFL.
4th & Goal – DEN 13: Butker 31-yard field goal