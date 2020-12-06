Broncos Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (97) in the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

The Broncos, 13-point road underdogs, made a game of it Sunday night in large because of their red-zone defense.

Four times the Chiefs, powered by the AFC’s highest-scoring offense, drove inside the Broncos’ 20-yard line, and on all three occasions they settled for field goals.

Here’s a breakdown of the Kansas City snaps inside the 20, with a key play highlighted from each stop for Denver.

Trip No. 1

1:14 remaining in the first quarter. Kansas City drives deep into Broncos territory on its second possession after the Broncos had staked a 3-0 lead.

2nd & 5 – DEN 18: Patrick Mahomes pass short left to Le'Veon Bell for 1 yard

3rd & 4 – DEN 17: Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Travis Kelce

Shelby Harris knocked down two passes in the game. This one sent a Mahomes pass into the ground instead of into the hands of Kelce, who was open on his route.

4th & 4 – DEN 17: Harrison Butker 35-yard field goal

Trip No. 2

4:58 remaining in the second quarter. The Broncos had just scored the game’s first touchdown, taking a 10-3 lead. The Chiefs needed just three snaps to move 61 yards and into a first-and-goal spot at the 4.

1st & Goal – DEN 4: Direct snap to L.Bell off left guard for 3 yards

2nd & Goal – DEN 1: L.Bell right guard to DEN 1 for no gain

3rd & Goal – DEN 1: Mahomes pass short middle to Tyreek Hill for -5 yards

The Chiefs put the ball in the hands of their speediest playmaker, but Broncos safety Justin Simmons was able to push him out of bounds on the third-down play after Simmons had combined with linebacker Alexander Johnson to stop a second-down run up the middle.

4th & Goal – DEN 6: Butker 24-yard field goal

Trip No. 3

0:15 left in the second quarter. Just two plays after Denver missed a long field goal attempt, the Chiefs were again in the red zone as time ticked away in the half and Denver leading 10-6.

1st & Goal – DEN 10: Mahomes pass short middle to Hill pushed out of bounds for 5 yards

2nd & 5 – DEN 5: Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Sammy Watkins

Harris again came up with the bat at the line as Kansas City took a slight gamble in running a play with 7 seconds left in the half and one timeout remaining. The incomplete pass brought on the field goal on third down for an attempt before the half expired.

3rd & Goal – DEN 5: Butker 23-yard field goal

Trip 4

11:45 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs received the kickoff to open the third quarter and drove back into the red zone seeking their first touchdown while trailing 10-9.

1st & Goal – DEN 9: Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Bell.

2nd & Goal at DEN 9: Mahomes scrambles up the middle to 1 yard.

3rd & Goal – DEN 8: Mahomes sacked at DEN 13 for -5 yards (J.Attaochu).

Jeremiah Attaochu came up with the sack of Mahomes on third down. The Chiefs entered as the fifth-least sacked team in the NFL.

4th & Goal – DEN 13: Butker 31-yard field goal

