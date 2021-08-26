September used to be the time for MLB teams to audition young prospects for a permanent April roster spot. That’s changed now.
Rosters will only expand to 28 now, instead of 40. That means teams can only add two players this year, but the Triple-A season will run the same length as the major league season, making it possible for teams to recall and option players as the month goes along.
The Rockies have indicated that they could go to a six-man rotation, adding Peter Lambert to the mix to give their starters extra rest. They are also considering adding another pitcher, such as Ryan Rolison, but have other options to choose from.
The injured
Jordan Sheffield (lat strain) and Lambert (Tommy John surgery) are both on the mend, making rehab assignments in the minor leagues. Sheffield, who has been out since June, and Lambert, who debuted in 2019 but hasn’t appeared in a game since, are both expected back before the season is over.
If the Rockies wanted, they could just add both of them back from the injured list and not bring in anyone new. But it would still require a roster move, since both are on the 60-day IL and the 40-man roster is full.
The next generation
Rolison, the No. 3 prospect, has missed most of the season after getting his appendix removed and then breaking his finger shagging balls during batting practice. He’s a big part of their future though, and getting him some major league innings can help the transition for next season. He’s a starter, but the Rockies could have him debut as a reliever to dip his toes into the big pond.
Colton Welker, a powerful third baseman, impressed during spring training, so much so that he was given the Abby Greer Award as the most valuable player. But he was suspended in early May for 80 games, right as the Triple-A season was starting. He’s picked up right where he left off, and entering Thursday's game was hitting .327 with two homers in his first 13 games back.
Ryan Vilade got his first taste of Coors Field in July when he played in the Futures Game. An outfielder who has gained experience in all three spots this year, he has the most challenging path of the three prospects. Including the injured Yonathan Daza and Raimel Tapia, the Rockies have six outfielders ahead of Vilade. His time will come though, even if he has to wait until the spring.
Already debuted, but still developing
Infielder Alan Trejo, utility man Rio Ruiz and reliever Justin Lawrence are three players who have been up this year, but only for short periods of time. Trejo has major league defense, but needs to hone in on his skills at the plate. He struck out three times in his five plate appearances in his most recent stint with the Rockies. Ruiz is with the team, but only as a fill-in as the team deals with injuries.
The Rockies really like Lawrence because of his unique sidearm throwing angle, but they sent him back down after two particularly bad outings in a row. In Albuquerque, he’s getting consistent playing time while pitching in high-stress situations as the closer.