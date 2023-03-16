Colorado College Tigers

Record: 12-21-3

Pairwise ranking: 36

Best wins: Omaha (twice), at St. Cloud State, at Western Michigan (twice)

Worst losses: Princeton, St. Lawrence (twice), Air Force, Arizona State (twice)

Thoughts: The overall record doesn’t tell the full story for CC. The Tigers' worst losses all came in the 2022 portion of the season. And the Tigers’ 0-11-2 stretch to end the regular season was a combination of tough opponents and lackluster offense. But the Tigers’ offense looked much better in the NCHC quarterfinals against WMU. The result? A sweep. CC showed its ability to compete with — and beat — anybody in the nation last week. The Tigers have more than a chance against DU if they play like they did in Kalamazoo.

Denver Pioneers

Record: 30-8-0

Pairwise ranking: 3

Best wins: St. Cloud State, Western Michigan (twice), Notre Dame, Omaha

Worst losses: Minnesota Duluth, UMass

Thoughts: College hockey’s defending champs haven’t missed a beat this year. The Pioneers clinched the Penrose Cup, given to the NCHC’s top regular-season finisher, with more than a week left in the season. The Pioneers were swept on the road by SCSU in late January, and that seemed to spark them. DU is 11-1 since that game, earning sweeps over CC (twice), North Dakota, Western Michigan and Miami (Ohio).

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Record: 18-14-6

Pairwise ranking: 18

Best wins: Minnesota, St. Cloud State, Western Michigan, Omaha

Worst losses: Arizona State, Miami (Ohio)

Thoughts: Considering North Dakota’s standards for its hockey program, the 2022-23 season hasn’t been any special. At one point, UND was 9-10-4 and seventh place in the NCHC. With the NCHC’s grueling schedule week in and week out, the Fighting Hawks were only able to leap one spot to sixth, but they upset No. 3 seed Omaha to earn their spot in St. Paul. Goaltending and defense were areas of concern in the first half of the season. That hasn’t been the case lately, as UND has held opponents to two or fewer goals in six of its last seven games. Still, the Fighting Hawks almost certainly won’t make the NCAA tourney unless they win the NCHC championship.

St. Cloud State Huskies

Record: 22-12-3

Pairwise ranking: 7

Best wins: Denver (three times), Minnesota State (twice), Minnesota, Omaha, Western Michigan

Worst losses: Miami (Ohio), Bemidji State, Minnesota Duluth (three times)

Thoughts: SCSU is tough to figure out. The Huskies have one of the nation’s fastest attacks, a strong defense and two quality goaltenders. When they are playing their best hockey, they are arguably a top-three team in the nation. But that hasn’t happened lately. SCSU needed all three games in the quarterfinals to advance past Minnesota Duluth. And the Huskies haven’t swept anybody since Jan. 28 (UMD). The Huskies tied and lost in the most recent series against North Dakota — a sharp juxtaposition from those teams’ first series, which SCSU swept. UND and SCSU have trended in different directions lately, and it’ll be interesting to see how that factors into their one-and-done game in St. Paul.