After an extended offseason due to the MLB lockout, spring training is finally set to begin.
The Rockies will open camp on Sunday with physicals and a light workout, then will begin their normal schedule on Monday. In addition to the players on their 40-man roster, the Rockies invited 10 others to join them at major league camp.
Here's everything you need to know about the players heading to Salt River Fields on Sunday:
*is a non-roster invite
Starting Pitchers
Germán Márquez: Márquez — the likely opening day starter for the third year in a row — had an up and down 2021. He was the lone Rockie to make the All-Star game and almost threw a no-hitter, but also had command problems throughout the season.
Antonio Senzatela: Senzatela was one of the Rockies most consistent pitcher last year, and the Rockies rewarded him with a five-year extension two days after the season ended.
Kyle Freeland: Freeland missed the first two months of the season with a shoulder injury, then needed about another few weeks to get back into top form. It wasn't long before he was pitching like himself again.
Austin Gomber: A stress fracture in his lower back cut his first season with the Rockies a few weeks short, but overall Gomber proved to be a valuable part of the rotation. He finished his first full year in the majors with a 4.53 ERA.
Peter Lambert: Lambert recovered from Tommy John surgery just in time to make two starts before time ran out. Most importantly, he went into the offseason healthy and able to do his normal throwing program. The fifth rotation spot is his to lose.
Ryan Rolison: Rolison missed most of the 2021 season after getting his appendix out and then fracturing his hand while during a freak batting practice incident. One of the Rockies top prospects, Rolison was added to the 40-man roster in November.
Ryan Feltner: The Rockies needed a starter in September, so they threw Feltner, then pitching in Double-A, into the fire. Expect Feltner to spend most of his time in Triple-A this year, with a few major league starts sprinkled in.
Noah Davis: Davis was traded to the Rockies organization in July as part of the Mychal Givens exchange. He spent the season in high-A, but impressed enough to be added to the 40-man roster in November to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft.
Helcris Olivarez: The Rockies No. 14 prospect, Olivarez spent last season in high-A. The Rockies added the southpaw to their 40-man roster in October.
Relievers
Daniel Bard: Bard's remarkable comeback story took a little bit of a dip in 2021. At times he showed flashes of that great potential, but he was inconsistent and was removed from the closer spot in August. He signed a one-year, $4.4 million contract with the Rockies in November to avoid arbitration.
*Ty Bach: Bach, a Denver native, had Tommy John surgery in July, 2020 and has not pitched in a game since. He has been both a starter and a reliever.
Ben Bowden: Bowden, one of two left-handers in the bullpen, debuted in April and spent the rest of the season earning sky miles going back and forth between Denver and Albuquerque.
Jhoulys Chacín: Chacín returned home, as he likes to call it, signing with the Rockies on Opening day last year after spending a half decade hoping around the league. He's done it all — starting pitcher, long reliever and even a late-inning saver.
Carlos Estévez: Estévez was amped to be given a shot at the closer spot last season, and he put together one of his best years. He should be in line for the ninth inning again.
Julian Fernández: A September call-up, Fernández showed he can throw hard, easily topping 102 mph multiple times in his six appearances. His command, well, that's a different story. He spent the winter playing in the Dominican Republic.
Lucas Gilbreath: The hometown kid, Gilbreath debuted in May, and by the second half of the season was one of the Rockies most consistent relievers. He didn't give up a run in 17 appearances from Aug. 8 to Sept. 22.
Ashton Goudeau: The ultimate journeyman, Goudeau returned to the Rockies after being designated for assignment seven times in less than a year. A long-reliever and spot starter, Goudeau can provide needed pitching depth.
*Nate Griep: Griep ended last season in Triple-A, where he had a 1.00 ERA in nine appearances.
*JD Hammer: Hammer, another Colorado native, made appearances in 2019 and 2021 for the Phillies.
Tyler Kinley: Kinley, in his second season with the Rockies, was used primarily as a set-up man. Expect the Rockies to try to work him into later innings this season.
Justin Lawrence: A sidearmer with a lighting fastball, Lawrence was shuttled back and forth between Triple-A and the majors. His wicked arm angle can throw off batters, but his consistency was not there last season.
*Zach Lee: Lee last pitched in the majors in 2017, but has done well during his time in Japan.
Scott Oberg: Oberg missed all of last season after his fourth bout with blood clots. He had another procedure done in the offseason to try to stop the problem from reoccurring, but its unknown if he will be able to play this year.
Jordan Sheffield: A shoulder strain landed him on the 60-day injured list, sidelining him for most of his rookie season. The Rockies picked him in the Rule Five draft in 2020, and he showed promise in his limited playing time.
Robert Stephenson: Stephenson had his best season last year, ending with a 3.13 ERA in his first season with the Rockies.
Infielders
CJ Cron 1B: Cron proved his worth in 2021, and the Rockies inked him to a two-year deal to keep him in Colorado through the 2023 season. He hit .281 with 28 home runs.
Ryan McMahon 2B/3B: McMahon shined defensively in his first season as the primary third baseman, earning himself a gold glove nomination. He started off hot at the plate, but teetered out as the season went out.
Eluhuris Montero 1B/3B: Montero, a part of the Nolan Arenado trade, has the power and bat speed. He'll get work at both corners during spring training.
Brendan Rodgers 2B/SS: Rodgers is fresh of a break-out season, his first (almost) fully healthy year with consistent playing time. He hit .299 with five home runs in his last 28 games of the season.
Ezequiel Tovar SS: Tovar received high praise from manager Bud Black and general manager Bill Schmidt. He'll also likely be sent to Albuquerque for opening day, but expect him to debut this year.
Alan Trejo 2B/SS: Trejo is known for his defense, but hasn't proved he can handle major league pitching yet.
Colton Welker 1B/3B: Welker was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance last year. He debuted in August, and played well enough to stay on the major league roster for the rest of the season.
*Bret Boswell: Boswell spent all of 2021 on the injured list, but likely would have played in Triple-A. He hasn't played in a game since 2019.
*Kyle Holder SS: Holder was selected by the Phillies in the Rule 5 Draft in 2020, but did not crack the major league roster and was therefor returned to the Yankees. The Rockies signed him this offseason to a minor league deal.
Outfielders
Charlie Blackmon RF: Does he even need an introduction at this point? The unquestionable leader of the team, the career-Rockie picked up his player option and is set for another season in purple. Except him to get some playing as the designated hitter, in addition to his post in right field.
Yonathan Daza CF: Daza peaked mid-year, when him and Tapia got in the grove as a one-two punch at the top of the lineup. He'll have to fight to for his roster spot this year.
Sam Hilliard LF: Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A in April after putting up poor numbers, but became a consistent part of the lineup in the second half of the season. He played winter ball for half the offseason, hoping to deter another slow start.
Raimel Tapia LF: Tapia was the Rockies best option at the leadoff spot last year, and his defense showed improvements.
Ryan Vilade LF/CF/RF: Vilade gained experience playing all three corners in Triple-A, and played three games with the Rockies last September.
*Tim Lopes: A right oblique strain hindered his 2021 season. He's played in 94 major league games.
*Scott Schebler: Schebler, who agreed to a one-year minor league deal with the Rockies on Saturday, spent last season in the Angels organization.
Utility
Connor Joe 1B/LF: Joe emerged as a fan-favorite, and got hot in September before his season ended with a hamstring injury. Expect him to crack the opening day lineup.
Garrett Hampson 2B/SS/3B/CF: Hampson's best assets are his speed and versatility. He added third base to his repertoire last season.
Catchers
Elias Díaz: Díaz's defense was stellar, and he emerged as a potent hitter. He hit 18 home runs, a career-high, giving the Rockies some much-needed power added to their lineup.
Dom Nuñez: With Díaz emerging as the clear starter, Nuñez's playing time decreased drastically throughout the season. He played winter ball and reformed his stance in the offseason.
*Carlos Peréz: Peréz has bounced around the league, last playing in the Athletics' organization, where he spent the entire 2021 season in Triple-A.
*Brian Serven: Drafted by the Rockies in 2016, Serven has spent his entire career in the Rockies organization. He played in Triple-A last year.