Air Force defeated Colorado State 27-19 on Saturday improve to 5-7 and keep its bowl hopes breathing. For now.
Here's the full breakdown of those chances:
There are 78 spots in bowls.
There are 72 teams who have reached bowl eligibility.
Three more will join that group, as three 5-6 teams play each other (Purdue/Indiana, Baylor/Texas Tech, Tennessee/Vanderbilt).
That leaves three openings that could be filled by these five-win teams:
SATURDAY
Florida State (5-6) vs. No. 11 Florida (8-3), 10 a.m.
Tulane (5-6) vs. Navy (3-8), 10 a.m.
Wake Forest (5-6) at Duke (7-4), 10:30 a.m.
Wyoming (5-6) at New Mexico (3-8), 12:30 p.m.
Southern Miss (5-5) at UTEP (1-10), 1 p.m.
Maryland (5-6) at No. 12 Penn St. (8-3), 1:30 p.m.
Minnesota (5-6) at Wisconsin (7-4), 1:30 p.m.
Arizona (5-6) vs. Arizona State (6-5), 1:30 p.m.
SMU (5-6) at Tulsa (2-9), 1:30 p.m.
Florida Atlantic (5-6) vs. Charlotte (4-7), 4 p.m.
Colorado (5-6) at California (6-4), 5 p.m.
Kansas State (5-6) at No. 25 Iowa State (6-4), 5 p.m.
TCU (5-6) vs. Oklahoma State (6-5), 6 p.m.
USC (5-6) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (11-0), 6 p.m.
Of those teams, Florida Atlantic (-17), Southern Miss (-13), Wyoming (-7), Tulane (-7) and SMU (-2.5) are favorites.
So, Air Force’s path would require that only two of those teams win. It would also help the Falcons if Vanderbilt beats Tennessee, since Air Force and Vanderbilt are tied in Academic Progress Rate, which determines the order of five-win teams that are taken to fill bowl vacancies.
So, in short, Air Force must root for, among other things, multiple upsets, a Navy victory and a Colorado loss on Saturday.