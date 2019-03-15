02_22_19 cc hockey00024.jpg
Colorado College right wing Erik Middendorf and Western Michigan University left defense Corey Schueneman crash into the boards during the first period Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Colorado College couldn’t catch a break en route to Western Michigan, and now its first-round playoff series will have to wait.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinals series was postponed a day and is now scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday with a Game 3 on Monday if necessary, due to further issues with the Tigers’ departure. All three games will still start at 7:05 p.m.

A charter plane arrived to take Colorado College to its weekend series in Kalamazoo, Mich., a day late after commercial flights were cancelled due to the “bomb cyclone.” But according to the Tigers’ Twitter feed, a mechanical issue kept the team in Colorado Springs.

