Colorado College couldn’t catch a break en route to Western Michigan, and now its first-round playoff series will have to wait.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinals series was postponed a day and is now scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday with a Game 3 on Monday if necessary, due to further issues with the Tigers’ departure. All three games will still start at 7:05 p.m.
A charter plane arrived to take Colorado College to its weekend series in Kalamazoo, Mich., a day late after commercial flights were cancelled due to the “bomb cyclone.” But according to the Tigers’ Twitter feed, a mechanical issue kept the team in Colorado Springs.
Things were looking good earlier today to get to Kalamazoo after our flights were cancelled yesterday. However, the plane we were scheduled to take today had some mechanical issues and we are still in Colorado Springs. Stay tuned!— CC Hockey (@CC_Hockey1) March 15, 2019