KALAMAZOO, Mich. — St. Paul, here they come.
Sixth-seeded Colorado College took down third-seeded Western Michigan in Game 3, 3-2, on Monday night to secure its first trip to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff.
The game was tied 1-1 after two periods. Their season - and for eight, their careers - down to 20 minutes of hockey, the Tigers were not messing around coming out of the break. They bore down for several minutes and were rewarded.
Junior Alex Berardinelli and senior Trevor Gooch scored exactly two minutes apart and the Broncos never recovered.
Westin Michaud opened the scoring with a first-period power play goal, and the Broncos’ Austin Rueschhoff tied it up late in the second period. Rueschhoff added another just after WMU pulled goaltender Trevor Gorsuch late in the third to make it 3-2.