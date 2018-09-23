Phillip Lindsay has gone from undrafted to unforgettable
Caption +

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay runs upfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Denver. Lindsay is taking the NFL by storm. He's also taking it all in stride. "I am just playing football, that's it," the Denver Broncos' running back said after becoming the first undrafted player in NFL history to eclipse 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two NFL games. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

 Jack Dempsey
Show MoreShow Less

BALTIMORE — Well, that's a twist no one saw coming.

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected from Sunday's game for throwing a punch, according to game officials. The incident happened after Broncos quarterback Case Keenum fumbled on a sack by Terrell Suggs.

Baltimore led the Broncos 17-14 when Lindsay was ejected with 2 minutes left in the first half.

Lindsay, the smallest player on the Broncos' roster at 190 pounds, left the field and entered the tunnel to a serenade from Ravens fans. The NFL's third-leading rusher entering Sunday, Lindsay had four carries for 20 yards for a conservative Broncos offense.

—Paul Klee

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Tags

Sports columnist

Denver sports columnist for The Gazette

Load comments