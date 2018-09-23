BALTIMORE — Well, that's a twist no one saw coming.
Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected from Sunday's game for throwing a punch, according to game officials. The incident happened after Broncos quarterback Case Keenum fumbled on a sack by Terrell Suggs.
Baltimore led the Broncos 17-14 when Lindsay was ejected with 2 minutes left in the first half.
Lindsay, the smallest player on the Broncos' roster at 190 pounds, left the field and entered the tunnel to a serenade from Ravens fans. The NFL's third-leading rusher entering Sunday, Lindsay had four carries for 20 yards for a conservative Broncos offense.
