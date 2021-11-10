Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is set to miss the better part of a month with a lower-body injury.
“Of course you miss one of the best players in the league, but we just have to keep battling and do the best we can without him,” teammate Erik Johnson said.
Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday afternoon that MacKinnon, who had just missed his second straight day of full practice, will be out “give or take three weeks.” He played Saturday in a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets.
MacKinnon has a goal and 9 assists through eight games this season and is minus-3. He played 20:40 in Saturday’s game and was minus-1.
“Obviously coming out of the game it didn’t feel the way he wanted it to feel,” Bednar said.
MacKinnon missed the start of the regular season following a positive COVID-19 test.
J.T. Compher, who leads the team with 5 goals, played with the top line and top power-play unit Wednesday.
“He’s been playing well, so more opportunity for him to have a bigger role,” Johnson said.