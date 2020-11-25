Colorado State will not make its scheduled trip to the Air Force Academy on Thursday.
The Thanksgiving day football game was canceled due to positive tests results among the Colorado State team, according to a tweet from Stadium Network's Brett McMurphy.
The Mountain West confirmed the cancelation in a news release and said it would be looking for "alternative game options" for the Falcons this weekend.
Here is the full release:
"Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases within the Colorado State football program and in consultation with Larimer County public health and resulting contact tracing, the Rams are unable to participate in the scheduled game on Thursday, Nov. 26, at Air Force. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.
The Mountain West is working with Air Force on alternative game options for this weekend."