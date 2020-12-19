It didn’t take long for the Denver Broncos to miss their consistent kicker Saturday.
Noah Fant, Phillip Lindsay and Drew Lock picked up first downs on the Broncos’ opening drive against the Bills, helping Denver get into Brandon McManus’ range. Unfortunately for the Broncos, McManus, and his 91.7% conversion rate on field goals this year, was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.
With the ball positioned on Buffalo’s 33-yard line less than five minutes into the game, Fangio sent out Taylor Russolino for his first NFL kick. Russolino’s 51-yard attempt never threatened to split the uprights.
It only got worse from there.
Russolino missed two of his three extra points and left a kickoff playable that Andre Roberts returned 53 yards to start the second half.
“All four of those were disappointing,” Fangio said. “It’s disappointing, too, because he had a really good day in practice the other day. ... I was encouraged by him.”
His only successful point-after-touchdown try came after Melvin Gordon III’s 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He missed a chance to make it a seven-point game at halftime after Fant’s touchdown late in the second quarter.
“I have no clue what it’s like to kick a field goal or anything like that, so I’m not really the guy to be real upset about things like that. You just kind of got to move on and keep playing. Obviously missing B-Mac is huge for us. In my opinion, he’s one of the best in the league,” Fant said of McManus.
“Definitely missed him, but hopefully we can get him back here soon.”
Fangio did not speak about future plans should McManus miss another week, but it was clear the kicking game needs to be more effective.
“I thought he was going to kick better than he did today,” Fangio said.