The Denver Broncos have notified linebacker Brandon Marshall that they will not be exercising his option for the 2019 season, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Friday.
Marshall will become a free agent on March 13.
“I love the organization, they gave me my first chance to play,” Marshall told Mike Klis of KUSA. “I love all my teammates. I really love city. I felt embraced on and off the field. I’m just sorry I was injured 2 of the last 3 years. … It’s a really great organization so we’ll see what happens.”
Marshall played six seasons with the Broncos, starting 63 of his 74 games with the team. He was the second-leading tackler for the 2015 Broncos team that went on to win Super Bowl 50.
He led Denver in tackles in 2014 and 2017.