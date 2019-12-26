Koch clones? Not exactly. Though when Air Force freshman Brandon Koch is on the ice, it’s pretty uncanny.
The constant references to graduated older brother Matt have slowed somewhat. But Matt’s example as an obsessively prepared vocal leader and Falcons co-captain linger.
The brothers are both playmaking 6-foot-ish defensemen with good vision and hard shots. Though he’s followed a similar career trajectory, Brandon’s gotten a jump on making his own mark at Air Force.
He knows they’ll be compared. He, sometimes begrudgingly, owns it.
There are worse blueprints to follow.
“They knew from Day 1 of recruiting me. We’re identical players. We think the game the same,” Brandon said.
“We’re pretty much clones out there.”
The Hastings, Minn. natives were lucky enough to have a small pond in their backyard, about 100 by 100 feet. Brandon was four years younger but permitted to hang around Matt’s friends.
There was a lot of yelling. They didn’t like to lose to each other.
Matt’s “definitely” the parental favorite, Brandon said, and Matt didn’t argue.
Matt just wrapped up his first semester of graduate school at MIT. He’s been able to watch most of Brandon’s Air Force games and attended when the Falcons played Sacred Heart in November.
“I’d love to tell him 100 things, but I try not to overwhelm him,” Matt said. “He should try to learn a little bit on his own.”
Brandon already has bragging rights — he scored his first goal Dec. 6 against Holy Cross, to go with three assists and 11 blocked shots. Though he eventually led the team in scoring as a senior (4 goals, 21 assists), Matt didn’t score his first goal until November of his sophomore year.
“He’s managed to let me know multiple times he has his first goal,” Matt said.
“He’s always been a little more offensively gifted, always had more points than I did growing up. Maybe I’ll give this one to him.”
Zach Mirageas, who was with Matt on Air Force’s top defensive pairing much of last season, knew after the Falcons’ exhibition game that Brandon would also be fun to play with. He noticed right away how similar they were.
Matt used to hassle the dressing players who hadn’t left out their backup sticks for equipment manager Rob Rush, often including Mirageas. Matt picked up the habit in juniors.
“I saw Brandon doing the same thing,” Mirageas said. “Counting, holding everyone accountable. They’re pretty dang similar.”
It wasn’t Brandon’s idea to continue it.
“Someone said, ‘Matt had to do it, so might as well keep the Koch family on that job,’” Brandon said.
Big brother cast a big shadow, but as Brandon adds to his own resume, he’s hearing less about him.
“Owning the name for myself, I guess,” Brandon said.