Braidy Randolph sat in a Syracuse, New York hospital room for two-and-a-half months and wondered if he'd even get a chance to ride bulls again.
In 2019, he broke both his tibia and fibula in his left leg. Rods and pins were put in to fix the ailment, but the pain stayed around. At one point, he reached a level of discomfort that kept him from walking, also shedding 30 pounds off his typical riding weight.
It wasn't until his incision broke open that he knew of an infection that had been eating at his leg.
Now, not even fully recovered from the injury, he's started a new riding life, with spray-painted boots and chaps — a 'trademark' light teal, all the way up to the helmet. If the cut boots to fit his calcification knot didn't differentiate him enough, the colorful gear sure did in his 87.5-point performance to capture the bull riding lead heading into Friday's action.
He's one of just five riders to finish the eight seconds for a score at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo through its first two days. The new gear is a symbol of his restart in rodeo.
"There's such a sense of pride, honestly," Randolph said of his injury. "I'm the only guy in bull riding who's still going with this type of leg injury. That's not nothing."
Even last year, Randolph dealt with complications in Texas after his calcification knot broke in half.
Dating back to high school, he's competed with the best. Stetson Wright, the nation's top bull rider, has been a head-to-head competitor with Randolph dating back to their teenage years — each finding their own wins along the way.
Randolph left high school his sophomore year to chase a bull-riding dream, and in many ways, it's what has kept him in the sport.
There's a sense of pride in persevering through an injury that nearly led to amputation, but a lack of paying jobs for non-graduated high schoolers is similarly daunting.
"This is how I make my living, I can't just leave it," Randolph said. "When I was a teenager, I was making as much as a lot of adults in their careers. From 14 years old, I've made money in rodeo.
"I decided I didn't need school and wanted to chase rodeo. It's a big reason why I've stayed because this is all I have."
The top score, in many ways, wasn't the goal.
Since he was young, Randolph's grandfather has told him to always chase eight seconds. If you can ride the bull, ignoring everything else, the times will create winning scores.
One run down, and one, eight-second mark achieved. Another few rides and Randolph has no doubt he could take the title home this year — leg injuries, and an All-Star field of competitors be damned.