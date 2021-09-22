ENGLEWOOD • Bradley Chubb's arthroscopic procedure on his left ankle Wednesday morning was a "roaring success," according to Broncos coach Vic Fangio.
Chubb, who left Sunday's game against the Jaguars late in the second quarter after experiencing a sharp pain in his ankle, decided to have surgery as soon as possible in hopes of cleaning out a bone spur that has been bothering him for several weeks. Chubb is expected to miss six to eight weeks of the season and was placed on the injured reserve Wednesday.
"His procedure today was a roaring success in that the best scenario that they could all hope for was what they found and he'll be back at some point," Fangio said. "I think it's in the six-week range would be the earliest. The six to eight (weeks)."
Chubb was cleared by the medical staff to play against the Jaguars knowing he had a bone spur and with Chubb wanting to try and play through the pain.
"He wasn't limping and all that, but you know, it was a bone spur that was moving at times," Fangio said. "And when it moved, it hurt. He never knew when it was going to come."
Fangio thinks Chubb can still have a big impact on the Broncos' season, with the hope being that he comes back during the bye week, which would be seven weeks since the procedure — six weeks would be at the Cowboys Nov. 7 and eight weeks would be at home versus the Eagles.
But while he's out, the Broncos will look to Malik Reed to fill Chubb's void. And Reed, now in his third year, is no stranger to filling in at outside linebacker. In 2019, he started eight games in place of Chubb, who tore his ACL, and in 2020 he started 13 games in place of Von Miller, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
Reed, who went undrafted out of Nevada in 2019, has been consistent for the Broncos, totaling eight sacks a year ago and two his rookie season. Miller nicknamed Reed "The Dream Killer" for "killing quarterback's dreams" his rookie season.
"I feel like it's been good, with the other opportunities that have been provided and taking advantage of those things," Reed said. "I'm excited. Ready to get going. It's always tough, injuries, that's the nature of the NFL. A guy like Chubb, who is like my brother, it's hard to see him go down in that way. And I know he's going to be back and be back stronger than ever."
Rookies Jonathon Cooper and Andre Mintze will also be relied on to step up in Chubb's absence, as well as possibly Baron Browning. The only issue with Browning moving from inside to outside linebacker is he's already moved up the depth chart at inside linebacker with starter Josey Jewell heading to the injured reserve.
The Broncos did sign Rams practice squad linebacker Micah Kiser on Wednesday to provide depth inside, which could allow the Broncos to move Browning outside.
"We've talked about it. That's a possibility," Fangio said. "Probably not this week because we've got to see how much we can get out of Micah if we can get him active and honed up enough. If we can't, Baron's next in (at inside linebacker)."
Whether or not Browning moves, the Broncos are confident in Miller, Reed, Cooper and Mintze to help make up for Chubb until he returns. Especially Reed, who's always been ready each time his name has been called.
"Being on the field, there's nothing that can simulate being in an NFL game," Reed said. "So having all those snaps under my belt and seeing so many different offenses and getting comfortable in the defenses were in has spoken volumes to my game. ... It's starting to slow down where you can just go play ball."