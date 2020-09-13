It might not be “Orange Crush,” but it could still be “Orange Chaos.”
The Denver Broncos’ defense had big plans with a bigger and badder Von Miller and a healing Bradley Chubb rushing the edges and Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris and others occupying blockers in front of the linebackers.
“I feel like we could be top 5, top 10 in the league, for sure,” Chubb said before Miller went down with a lower-leg injury on Tuesday that put his season in doubt. “Like I said, we’re in that second year of the defense.
Everybody is going to be a lot more comfortable.”
Even without Miller, who’s expected to be placed on injured reserve, according to coach Vic Fangio, the Broncos want to take a step forward.
“When you lose a player of that caliber, everybody’s got to pick up the slack,” Fangio said Wednesday. “We’ve got a good enough team to do that.”
In the first year running Fangio’s 3-4 scheme, the Broncos were 10th in team defense, per pro-football-reference.com.
Then, the Broncos added Casey, a 305-pound tackle who’s made five straight Pro Bowls, by sending a seventh-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans.
“I feel like they just went and got a phenomenal player. Already in these first two days of practice I’ve seen how much he can impact our team as a whole, defense in particular, but definitely me,” said inside linebacker Todd Davis before he was waived.
“I feel like when I’m lined up behind him, if they stay on the double team, then that allows me to make a play. If they don’t stay in the double team, he’ll definitely make the play. I love playing behind a dominant, physical player like that.”
The addition of Casey and cornerback A.J. Bouye could help offset the losses of departed defensive lineman Derek Wolfe and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Chubb added that he’s driven to get back to his rookie-year production — 12 sacks, a Broncos rookie record — after tearing an ACL in a limited sophomore campaign, though that could be more difficult with Miller sidelined.
“I feel like this league is a very ‘What have you done for me (lately)’ league,” Chubb said. “My rookie year, that’s two years ago now, so it’s like I got to come back in with that same hunger that I had, that same dog mentality.”
Miller was a leader of the Broncos’ most recent nickname-worthy defense, the now defunct “No Fly Zone.” With at least a few players out to prove something and another year to digest the playbook, Denver’s 2020 defense hopes to be disruptive up front.
“Man, five straight Pro Bowls, just one of the best pass-rushing D tackles and run-playing D tackles in the league, so it’s going to be fun to mix that with me coming back even hungrier and ... a defense that has something to prove,” Chubb said.
“I feel like it’s going to be chaos for others, for sure.”