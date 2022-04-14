ENGLEWOOD — The 2022 season will be the most important of Bradley Chubb's career and the Broncos' outside linebacker knows it.
Chubb, who is entering the fifth and final year of his contract, has proven he can be a perennial edge rusher when healthy. But that's been Chubb's biggest flaw since being drafted fifth overall in 2018 — he hasn't been able to stay on the field.
In 2019, he tore his ACL, missing 12 games. And in 2021, he battled bone spurs in both his ankles, missing 10 games. In four seasons, Chubb has played in only 41 games.
His No. 1 goal for next season isn't to secure a new contract or have a career high in sacks, but instead play the whole season — something he hasn't done since his rookie year.
"My main thing is playing all 17 (games)," Chubb said. "Like everybody knows, I haven't been the healthiest player out here. And I just want to make sure that I'm doing everything I can to stay on the field for my teammates and for myself."
Chubb said Thursday he's the healthiest he's been since his first year, with this being his first off-season that he will fully participate in since 2019.
"Whenever you really can take the offseason for what it is and better yourself mentally and physically it takes you miles and leaps and bounds from where you were," Chubb said. "Just to have that peace of mind and just to be able to focus on football has been amazing."
Chubb has been productive when on the field, totaling 20.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in his career, and making a Pro Bowl in 2020. And if he can combine that production with a healthy season, the Broncos intend to sign Chubb to a long-term extension.
But Chubb knows the organization is waiting to see how he performs next season. And he understands this is the pivotal season of his NFL career thus far, which is why he's focused on his play on the field and not what a future contract might look like.
"I'm not thinking about that at all," Chubb said. "At the end of the day, I know I didn't put my best foot forward last year on the field and that's really what it comes down to, making plays and doing those things for the organization to help us win and I feel like I wasn't in that position last year.
"That stuff is going to come. If you stress about it then you start doing things you don't need to be doing. My main thing is tunnel vision in helping this team win."