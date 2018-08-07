The Broncos’ first depth chart of the 2018 season is out.
As 9News reported earlier, one mild surprise was rookie Bradley Chubb is starting ahead of Shane Ray at right outside linebacker. Ray is officially listed as Von Miller's backup with Shaq Barrett as Chubb's backup.
The depth chart also lists Devontae Booker as the No. 1 running back and rookie Royce Freeman at No. 2 -- ahead of De'Angelo Henderson.
Other notable depth chart listings include undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay is the No. 1 kickoff returner and the second-string cornerback duo (behind Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby) is Tramaine Brock and third-round rookie Isaac Yiadom.