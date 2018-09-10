Broncos Football
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) takes part in drills during practice at the NFL football team's training camp Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Englewood, Colo.

 David Zalubowski
Bradley Chubb #55

Experience: Rookie

Height: 6-4

Weight: 269 lbs

Age: 22

College: North Carolina State

Drafted: First round, fifth overall (2018)

2018 Salary: Cap hit - $4,958,407 ( $480,000 base, $4,478,407 signing)

Spouse: Unmarried

2017 Season: 72 Total Tackles, 10 Sacks

Career: 198 Total Tackles, 25 Sacks,

Social Media: Twitter: @ASTROCHUBB, Instagram: astronaut

Did you Know?: Chubb’s father, brother and cousin are also football players. Chubb’s father, Aaron Chubb, played for the New England Patriots. Brandon Chubb, his brother, played college football at Wake Forest and plays for the Titans. Nick Chubb, his cousin, played for the Georgia Bulldogs and was later drafted by the Cleveland Browns...Brandon and Bradley Chubb are the founders for the Chubb Foundation which promotes human potential.

