Bradley Chubb #55
Experience: Rookie
Height: 6-4
Weight: 269 lbs
Age: 22
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: First round, fifth overall (2018)
2018 Salary: Cap hit - $4,958,407 ( $480,000 base, $4,478,407 signing)
Spouse: Unmarried
2017 Season: 72 Total Tackles, 10 Sacks
Career: 198 Total Tackles, 25 Sacks,
Social Media: Twitter: @ASTROCHUBB, Instagram: astronaut
Did you Know?: Chubb’s father, brother and cousin are also football players. Chubb’s father, Aaron Chubb, played for the New England Patriots. Brandon Chubb, his brother, played college football at Wake Forest and plays for the Titans. Nick Chubb, his cousin, played for the Georgia Bulldogs and was later drafted by the Cleveland Browns...Brandon and Bradley Chubb are the founders for the Chubb Foundation which promotes human potential.