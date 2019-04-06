There’s no mistaking where Terence Crawford comes from, but the championship boxer - arguably the world’s best pound-for-pound - seems to be increasingly fond of Colorado Springs.
After dismantling Jeff Horn last June for the WBO welterweight title in a nine-round technical knockout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the undefeated Crawford gave a shout out to Triple Threat Gym, calling the facility on the southeast side of the Springs a second home on the ESPN+ broadcast.
Crawford, nicknamed Bud, fought in town as an amateur and has trained in the area since 2013, right about the time his career took off.
“Get away from home, it’s peaceful,” Crawford said after a recent training session at Triple Threat. “The altitude and everything’s convenient. There are no distractions.”
Home, as proudly displayed on Crawford’s trunks for most fights, is Omaha, Neb. And despite the city’s reputation for being an easy-going, affordable spot with a world-class zoo, Crawford’s upbringing wasn’t so relaxed.
Young Bud and trouble found each other on the city’s North side. Fights outside the ring, and a 2008 gunshot wound to his head that probably would have been deadly had his rolled-up car window not changed the bullet’s trajectory, nearly ended a promising career before it started.
The near-death experience refocused Crawford, and he got his first shot as a pro in 2013 when an injury forced Khabib Allakhverdiev to withdraw from his match against Breidis Prescott. Crawford, scheduled for an undercard, moved up to junior welterweight to fill in and won his professional debut by unanimous decision.The following year, Crawford went to Scotland and beat Ricky Burns for the WBO lightweight belt.
That win allowed Crawford to host his next fight at Omaha’s downtown arena, home to the biggest shows in town. It’s simultaneously a couple miles and worlds away from where he grew up.
A ninth-round knockout of previously unbeaten Yuriorkis Gamboa elevated Crawford’s standing as HBO aired the fight from a place Crawford represents with pride.
“When you see other fighters at the pinnacle of their career, they always tell the story about where they’re from,” he explained. “I hold Omaha to a big standard because a lot of people said I couldn’t make it from Omaha. So I want to let it be known that there’s a lot of great things that come out of Omaha given the chance.”
Omaha remains home to Crawford, his five children and their mother, but he trains in Colorado Springs. He’s doing just that ahead of an April 20 bout with Amir Khan at Madison Square Garden where Crawford will put his 34-0 record - 25 knockouts - and WBO welterweight belt on the line. While Crawford is considered a favorite over a boxer considered past his prime by many, a win would continue his rise and increase demand for a potential pay-per-view match against Vasiliy Lomachenko, another popular pick for the best pound-for-pound fighter.
“Amir Khan is a big threat, and I view him as a big threat,” Crawford said. “Come fighting time, I’m going to take him as a threat.”
Part of the preparation includes frequent treks up the Manitou Incline, and the champ says he gets to the top in about 35 minutes.
“I don’t enjoy it but you know it’s a must that we get the job done,” Crawford said. “That’s something we do every Sunday.”
That conditioning is a key for Crawford, as a typical match sees Crawford slip punches early, picking his spots to counterpunch. Once he’s found an opening, Crawford has an ability to finish things in a hurry as his opponent tires.
“It comes from being up here,” said Brian McIntyre, his manager and longtime trainer. “Elevation, altitude.”
The 31-year-old is fluid and powerful from both an orthodox and southpaw stance, something trainers tried to change when he was coming up, but Crawford’s stubbornness won.
“It got to the point where they was like ‘All right, we can’t get this habit out of you, so we might as well train you both sides you will be equally as sharp and as good in the conventional stance and the southpaw stance,’” Crawford recalled.
“I got power in both hands, so a lot of people, they gave away something. I feel like each stance I gain something positive.”
Crawford is a celebrity in Omaha, especially after he and McIntyre opened B&B Boxing Academy as a way to give back to the kids in his old neighborhood, but he’s also starting to get noticed around the Springs.
He tells a story about a training run in his Colorado neighborhood with his two dogs, when a fan stopped his car to confirm it was one of the biggest names in boxing.
“He was just so stoked that I was walking around in his neighborhood. He followed my whole career,” Crawford recalled.
“He even named the dogs for me. It was a good feeling for sure.”
Home is still - probably always will be - Omaha, but Bud, Bones and Goldie, the newly named pups, are getting familiar a little farther West when it's time for work.
“I bought a house (here) in January of 2018," Crawford said. "So you know, this is a second home for me.”