Air Force’s official travel roster from the 2016 Arizona Bowl included just two players who are currently on the team – fullback Taven Birdow and safety Garrett Kauppila.
Neither appeared in the game.
A handful of other current seniors also made the trip, but only to help with the scout team in practice.
That’s as close as anyone on Air Force’s football roster has been to a bowl game.
But that can change Saturday as Utah State visits for an 8:15 p.m. game at Falcon Stadium.
With five wins, the Falcons need just one more victory to claim the bowl eligibility it missed out on with back-to-back 5-7 seasons over the past two years.
“That escaped us these past couple of years, and to be quite honest, that sucked,” senior slot receiver Ben Waters said. “It wasn’t fun.”
Not only that, but Air Force (5-2, 3-1 Mountain West) could put itself back into the mix for a division title in the Mountain West – sort of.
A victory over Utah State (4-2, 3-0) would put the Falcons into position to be part of a three-way tie if the Aggies could beat Boise State (6-1, 4-0) in Logan, Utah, on Nov. 23. But, realistically, Air Force would need a second loss from the Broncos because, having lost head-to-head already in Boise, the Falcons would lose a tie between the two schools. In a three-way tie under the scenario that Air Force beats Utah State and Utah State beats Boise State and all finish with one league loss, it would eventually come down to the team with the highest College Football Playoff ranking or composite computer ranking – and a two-loss Boise State team would almost assuredly top a two-loss Air Force team.
But with three conference games remaining for Air Force beyond Saturday and a team like Wyoming (5-2, 2-1) still in the mix, a lot can happen.
“We’d obviously need some help from some other teams, but we kind of control our own destiny in that way that we have to beat Utah State to be in the picture for that,” senior safety Grant Theil said.
As Wyoming learned last year, even a six-win season doesn’t guarantee a bowl game. But Air Force has never faced that scenario – and it is likely to be a favorite in its final four games, anyway – so it is likely it would punch its postseason ticket with a win Saturday.
The Armed Forces Bowl, in Fort Worth, Texas, on Jan. 4, is slated to take a Mountain West team this year along with one from the Big Ten. The Falcons have played in the game five times since 2007, and that would appear to be the odds-on favorite as the team’s destination this season if it qualifies.
Receiver Geraud Sanders, a native of the Dallas area,
That’d be pretty cool to end my career in my home city,” said Sanders, who leads the nation with 23.95 yards per reception. “Six wins would be big for our team. Big for this program. Big for recruiting. Big for our future.”
But the Falcons know this game would be big for them in the present.
Utah State was picked to finish second in the Mountain Division, with Air Force picked third. The Aggies have a potential NFL quarterback in Jordan Love. The Aggies went 11-2 last year and this year have lost only on the road to No. 25 Wake Forest and No. 2 LSU.
But Air Force, with wins in three of its past four games (the lone loss came at Navy when the Midshipmen scored to go ahead in the final minute), and feels its bringing momentum into this matchup.
“This is a make-or-break game that can decide how good we are as a team,” Waters said. “We’re excited to prove what we’ve got.”